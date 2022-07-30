Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus Scores Hat-Trick On Home Debut As Arsenal Smash Sevilla To Win Emirates Cup

Gabriel Jesus introduced himself to Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium by scoring a hat-trick on his home debut on Saturday.

Arsenal thrashed Sevilla 6-0 to win the Emirates Cup in their final pre-season game of 2022.

Bukayo Saka chipped in with two goals before Eddie Nketiah scored goal no.6 off the bench.

Four of the goals on Saturday came inside the opening 19 minutes as Mikel Arteta's side began the game in red-hot form.

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal on his first Arsenal appearance at the Emirates Stadium - against Sevilla in July 2022

Gabriel Jesus scored three goals on his first Arsenal appearance at the Emirates Stadium

Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Jesus finished well from crosses on 13 and 15 minutes.

England ace Saka then punished an error by Yassine Bounou to bag Arsenal's fourth.

Jesus completed his hat-trick in the second half with a sharp rebound after defender Gabriel had seen his initial effort cleared off the line.

Summer signing Jesus has now scored seven Arsenal goals in five pre-season appearances.

The form of Jesus could make it difficult for Nketiah to start Premier League games, but Arsenal's no.14 scored his second pre-season goal late on.

Arsenal were presented with the Emirates Cup trophy after the match.

The Emirates Cup was a four-team tournament held nine times between 2007 and 2017. It returned in 2019 as a one-off match when Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon.

This year's Emirates Cup was the 11th edition.

Arsenal have now won the trophy six times.

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain on July 30, 2022

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain on July 30, 2022
