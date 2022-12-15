Endrick Signs Real Madrid Contract But Will Stay At Palmeiras Until July 2024

Real Madrid have secured the signature of one of the most talented teenagers in world soccer.

Sixteen-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick will join Real from Palmeiras in July 2024 following his 18th birthday.

FIFA transfer rules do not allow players to move internationally before the age of 18.

According to GOAL, Real have agreed to pay €72 million in transfer-related fees.

Palmeiras will receive €35m up frontplus a further €25m in add-ons. Real must also play another €12m in taxes.

The length of Endrick's contract with Real has not been disclosed but it has been confirmed that he will visit the club's Valdebeba training base next week.

Endrick pictured during his professional debut for Palmeiras in October 2022 IMAGO/Fotoarena/Yuri Murakami

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira said on the club's official website: "We have completed the biggest negotiation in the history of Brazilian football.

"Real Madrid's proposal is compatible with Endrick's enormous talent and corresponds to the sporting and financial goals that we have established since the beginning of negotiations."

Endrick made his first-team debut for Palmeiras in October, becoming the club's youngest ever player in the process.

Nineteen days later, he netted twice in a 3–1 win over Athletico Paranaense, to become the second youngest scorer in the history of Brazil's first division.

He lifted the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title with Palmeiras in November.

Speaking after agreeing to join Real, Endrick said: "I thank Palmeiras, forever the club of my heart, for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of the my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true.

"Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue to dedicate myself as I have always dedicated myself to being able to offer Palmeiras even more on the field."