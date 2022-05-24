England Squad For UEFA Nations League Named: Five Right-Backs Called Up

England manager Gareth Southgate named a 27-man squad on Monday ahead of his side's four UEFA Nations League games in June.

Five of those 27 men were right-backs as Southgate called up Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and the uncapped James Justin.

There are no natural left-backs in England's latest squad though, so Southgate is expected to deploy Newcastle's Trippier or Leicester's Justin in that position, while Walker could be used as a centre-back in a three-man defense.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Bukayo Saka is also capable of filling in at left-back.

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have both been named in the latest England squad IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Justin was not the only uncapped player to be called up. Southgate is set to hand an international debut to West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as reward for his 12 goals and 10 assists in 36 Premier League games this season.

Three of the 27 players called up are currently based outside of England. They are AC Milan center-back Fikayo Tomori, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

England begin their Nations League campaign with away games against Hungary and Germany on June 4 and 7. Southgate's men then host Italy and Hungary at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium on June 11 and 14.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)