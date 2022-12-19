Skip to main content

England Win FIFA Fair Play Trophy While Argentina Top World Cup's Yellow Card Table

The England men's national team have still not won a major trophy since 1966 but they did not end Qatar 2022 totally empty-handed.

England won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy for being the team with the best disciplinary record at the tournament.

In their five World Cup matches, England received only one yellow card.

It was shown to Harry Maguire in the 90th minute of England's 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals.

Referee Wilton Sampaio pictured showing a yellow card to Harry Maguire (left) during the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between England and France

England only received one yellow card at Qatar 2022

Only teams that progress beyond the group stage are eligible for the FIFA Fair Play Trophy, so England's closest competitors for the prize were Spain (2 yellow cards), the USA (5 yellow cards) and Tunisia (5 yellow cards).

The team with the worst disciplinary record at Qatar 2022 were World Cup champions Argentina.

Eighteen yellow cards were shown to players from Argentina during the tournament.

Defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna collected three each, while Cristian Romero, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Otamendi received two apiece.

Most Yellow And Red Cards At 2022 World Cup

All 32 nations from the 2022 World Cup ranked based on how many yellow and red cards they received during the tournament in Qatar.

TeamYellow CardsRed Cards

Argentina

18

0

Saudi Arabia

14

0

Holland

12

1

Serbia

12

0

Morocco

9

1

Croatia

8

1

Cameroon

8

1

Switzerland

9

0

France

8

0

Uruguay

8

0

Ghana

8

0

Canada

8

0

South Korea

6

1

Senegal

7

0

Australia

7

0

Poland

7

0

Mexico

7

0

Iran

7

0

Qatar

7

0

Wales

5

1

Portugal

6

0

Costa Rica

6

0

Japan

6

0

Brazil

6

0

Belgium

5

0

Denmark

5

0

USA

5

0

Tunisia

5

0

Germany

3

0

Ecuador

3

0

Spain

2

0

England

1

0

