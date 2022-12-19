England Win FIFA Fair Play Trophy While Argentina Top World Cup's Yellow Card Table

The England men's national team have still not won a major trophy since 1966 but they did not end Qatar 2022 totally empty-handed.

England won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy for being the team with the best disciplinary record at the tournament.

In their five World Cup matches, England received only one yellow card.

It was shown to Harry Maguire in the 90th minute of England's 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals.

England only received one yellow card at Qatar 2022 IMAGO/Xinhua/Pan Yulong

Only teams that progress beyond the group stage are eligible for the FIFA Fair Play Trophy, so England's closest competitors for the prize were Spain (2 yellow cards), the USA (5 yellow cards) and Tunisia (5 yellow cards).

The team with the worst disciplinary record at Qatar 2022 were World Cup champions Argentina.

Eighteen yellow cards were shown to players from Argentina during the tournament.

Defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna collected three each, while Cristian Romero, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Otamendi received two apiece.

Most Yellow And Red Cards At 2022 World Cup