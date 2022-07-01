England Win Under 19 European Championship After Beating Israel In Extra Time
England are champions of Europe at Under-19 level after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in Friday's final in Slovakia.
Oscar Gloch fired Israel into a shock lead but Manchester City defender Callum Doyle leveled to send the contest into extra time.
Aston Villa teammates Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey then scored for England to settle an end-to-end contest.
Ramsey's goal came after brilliant work from City striker Liam Delap.
England had already beaten Israel 1-0 earlier in the tournament in their final group game.
England's Results At 2022 Under 19 European Championship
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Scorers
June 19
Austria
2-0
Chukwuemeka, Devine
June 22
Serbia
4-0
Scarlett x2, Chukwuemeka, Jebbison
June 25
Israel
1-0
Delap
June 28
Italy
2-1
Scott, Quansah
July
Israel
3-1 AET
Doyle, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey
England's victory at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava saw them become European U19 champions for the second time.
The Young Lions also won the competition in 2017 when Aaron Ramsdale, Ryan Sessegnon and Mason Mount all played in the final against Portugal.
UEFA has run an Under 19 tournament annually since 2002, when it replaced its U18 event.
This year was England's fourth appearance in a U19 Euros final, having been runners up to France and Ukraine in 2005 and 2009 respectively.
England Squad That Won 2022 Under 19 European Championship
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Age
Matthew Cox
Goalkeeper
Brentford
19
Harvey Davies
Goalkeeper
Liverpool
18
Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Goalkeeper
Chelsea
19
Luke Chambers
Defender
Liverpool
17
Callum Doyle
Defender
Man City
18
Ronnie Edwards
Defender
Peterborough
19
Bashir Humphreys
Defender
Chelsea
19
Brooke Norton-Cuffy
Defender
Arsenal
18
Daniel Oyegoke
Defender
Brentford
19
Jarell Quansah
Defender
Liverpool
19
Carney Chukwuemeka
Midfielder
Aston Villa
18
Alfie Devine
Midfielder
Tottenham
17
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Midfielder
Dortmund
17
Samuel Iling-Junior
Midfielder
Juventus
18
Tim Iroegbunam
Midfielder
Aston Villa
18
Aaron Ramsey
Midfielder
Aston Villa
19
Alex Scott
Midfielder
Bristol City
18
Harvey Vale
Midfielder
Chelsea
18
Liam Delap
Striker
Man City
19
Daniel Jebbison
Striker
Sheffield United
18
Dane Scarlett
Striker
Tottenham
18