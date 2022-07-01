Skip to main content

England Win Under 19 European Championship After Beating Israel In Extra Time

England are champions of Europe at Under-19 level after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in Friday's final in Slovakia.

Oscar Gloch fired Israel into a shock lead but Manchester City defender Callum Doyle leveled to send the contest into extra time.

Aston Villa teammates Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey then scored for England to settle an end-to-end contest.

Ramsey's goal came after brilliant work from City striker Liam Delap. 

England had already beaten Israel 1-0 earlier in the tournament in their final group game.

Carney Chukwuemeka pictured scoring for England against Israel in the 2022 final of the UEFA Under 19 Championship

England's Results At 2022 Under 19 European Championship

England U19s results from their victorious Euros campaign in Slovakia

DateOpponentResultScorers

June 19

Austria

2-0

Chukwuemeka, Devine

June 22

Serbia

4-0

Scarlett x2, Chukwuemeka, Jebbison

June 25

Israel

1-0

Delap

June 28

Italy

2-1

Scott, Quansah

July

Israel

3-1 AET

Doyle, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey

England's victory at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava saw them become European U19 champions for the second time.

The Young Lions also won the competition in 2017 when Aaron Ramsdale, Ryan Sessegnon and Mason Mount all played in the final against Portugal.

UEFA has run an Under 19 tournament annually since 2002, when it replaced its U18 event.

This year was England's fourth appearance in a U19 Euros final, having been runners up to France and Ukraine in 2005 and 2009 respectively.

England Squad That Won 2022 Under 19 European Championship

England's squad that won the 2022 UEFA Under 19 Championship in Slovakia

PlayerPositionClubAge

Matthew Cox

Goalkeeper

Brentford

19

Harvey Davies

Goalkeeper

Liverpool

18

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Goalkeeper

Chelsea

19

Luke Chambers

Defender

Liverpool

17

Callum Doyle

Defender

Man City

18

Ronnie Edwards

Defender

Peterborough

19

Bashir Humphreys

Defender

Chelsea

19

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Defender

Arsenal

18

Daniel Oyegoke

Defender

Brentford

19

Jarell Quansah

Defender

Liverpool

19

Carney Chukwuemeka

Midfielder

Aston Villa

18

Alfie Devine

Midfielder

Tottenham

17

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Midfielder

Dortmund

17

Samuel Iling-Junior

Midfielder

Juventus

18

Tim Iroegbunam

Midfielder

Aston Villa

18

Aaron Ramsey

Midfielder

Aston Villa

19

Alex Scott

Midfielder

Bristol City

18

Harvey Vale

Midfielder

Chelsea

18

Liam Delap

Striker

Man City

19

Daniel Jebbison

Striker

Sheffield United

18

Dane Scarlett

Striker

Tottenham

18

