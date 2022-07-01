England Win Under 19 European Championship After Beating Israel In Extra Time

England are champions of Europe at Under-19 level after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in Friday's final in Slovakia.

Oscar Gloch fired Israel into a shock lead but Manchester City defender Callum Doyle leveled to send the contest into extra time.

Aston Villa teammates Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey then scored for England to settle an end-to-end contest.

Ramsey's goal came after brilliant work from City striker Liam Delap.

England had already beaten Israel 1-0 earlier in the tournament in their final group game.

Carney Chukwuemeka pictured scoring for England against Israel in the 2022 final of the UEFA Under 19 Championship BBC Sport

England's Results At 2022 Under 19 European Championship

Date Opponent Result Scorers June 19 Austria 2-0 Chukwuemeka, Devine June 22 Serbia 4-0 Scarlett x2, Chukwuemeka, Jebbison June 25 Israel 1-0 Delap June 28 Italy 2-1 Scott, Quansah July Israel 3-1 AET Doyle, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey

England's victory at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava saw them become European U19 champions for the second time.

The Young Lions also won the competition in 2017 when Aaron Ramsdale, Ryan Sessegnon and Mason Mount all played in the final against Portugal.

UEFA has run an Under 19 tournament annually since 2002, when it replaced its U18 event.

This year was England's fourth appearance in a U19 Euros final, having been runners up to France and Ukraine in 2005 and 2009 respectively.

England Squad That Won 2022 Under 19 European Championship