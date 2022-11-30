Skip to main content

England Win World Cup Group For First Time In 16 Years

England finished top of their group at a FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday after thrashing Wales 3-0 in Qatar.

That result saw England qualify in first place ahead of the USA in second after Gregg Berhalter's men beat Iran 1-0 elsewhere on Tuesday.

England had finished second behind Belgium in their group at Russia 2018, having come last below Costa Rica, Uruguay and Italy during the group stage at Brazil 2014.

In 2010 in South Africa, England were second in Group C behind the USA.

But top spot never looked in doubt in Qatar from the moment that Marcus Rashford gave England a 51st-minute lead over Wales from a brilliant direct free-kick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seconds later it was 2-0 after Harry Kane set up Phil Foden. Rashford then wrapped up the win with a fine solo goal.

Rashford's brace against Wales saw him move level with Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia as the joint leading scorers at Qatar 2022 with three goals.

Kane became the first player to assist three goals in this year's tournament.

Marcus Rashford pictured (bottom left) shooting to score England's third goal in a 3-0 win over Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Marcus Rashford pictured (bottom left) shooting to score England's third goal in a 3-0 win over Wales

England will now meet Senegal in Al Khor on Sunday, a day after the USA and Holland clash in Al Rayyan.

If England beat Senegal then they will reach only their second World Cup quarter-final since 2006.

In This Article (3)

England
England
United States
United States
Wales
Wales

Marcus Rashford pictured (bottom left) shooting to score England's third goal in a 3-0 win over Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

England Win World Cup Group For First Time In 16 Years

By Robert Summerscales
Frenkie de Jong pictured (center) scoring for Holland against Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
A pitch invader pictured holding a rainbow flag during the World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay in Qatar
Watch

World Cup Pitch Invader Carrying Rainbow Flag Interrupts Portugal Vs Uruguay

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) celebrating with Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup
News

FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes

By Robert Summerscales
The FA Cup trophy pictured before a first round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United in 2021
News

FA Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Manchester City With Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Fans at Stadium 974 pictured taking photographs of a Neymar lookalike in the crowd during Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Neymar Lookalike Fools Fans During Brazil's Win Over Switzerland

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured shooting to score for Brazil in their 1-0 win over Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Casemiro Scores World Cup Wondergoal To Send Brazil Through To Last 16 As Legends Watch On

By Robert Summerscales
Canelo Alvarez pictured promoting his VMC drink in Mexico City in November 2022
News

Canelo Alvarez Threatens Lionel Messi After Accusing Him Of Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

By Robert Summerscales
The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022
News

FIFA Men's World Cup Prize Money Explained: How $440m Pot For Qatar 2022 Will Be Divided

By Robert Summerscales