England Win World Cup Group For First Time In 16 Years

England finished top of their group at a FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday after thrashing Wales 3-0 in Qatar.

That result saw England qualify in first place ahead of the USA in second after Gregg Berhalter's men beat Iran 1-0 elsewhere on Tuesday.

England had finished second behind Belgium in their group at Russia 2018, having come last below Costa Rica, Uruguay and Italy during the group stage at Brazil 2014.

In 2010 in South Africa, England were second in Group C behind the USA.

But top spot never looked in doubt in Qatar from the moment that Marcus Rashford gave England a 51st-minute lead over Wales from a brilliant direct free-kick.

Seconds later it was 2-0 after Harry Kane set up Phil Foden. Rashford then wrapped up the win with a fine solo goal.

Rashford's brace against Wales saw him move level with Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia as the joint leading scorers at Qatar 2022 with three goals.

Kane became the first player to assist three goals in this year's tournament.

Marcus Rashford pictured (bottom left) shooting to score England's third goal in a 3-0 win over Wales IMAGO/Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen

England will now meet Senegal in Al Khor on Sunday, a day after the USA and Holland clash in Al Rayyan.

If England beat Senegal then they will reach only their second World Cup quarter-final since 2006.