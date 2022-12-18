Skip to main content

Enzo Fernandez Wins FIFA Young Player Award After Dazzling At First World Cup

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has won the FIFA Young Player Award based on his performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The award, given by FIFA to the best player aged 21 or under at a World Cup, had never previously been won by an Argentine.

But Fernandez, who will turn 22 in January, topped the vote ahead of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19.

Fernandez only made his senior international debut in September.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He had just three caps to his name before the World Cup.

But the Benfica starlet firmly established himself as a key player in Qatar where he featured in all seven of Argentina's World Cup games, including Sunday's final.

Fernandez scored his first ever international goal with a superb strike in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico.

He then provided an assist for Julian Alvarez as Argentina beat Poland 2-0.

Enzo Fernandez pictured in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Enzo Fernandez pictured in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In This Article (1)

Argentina
Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured saving a penalty kick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Emiliano Martinez Wins World Cup Golden Glove Award After Penalty Heroics At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Enzo Fernandez pictured in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Enzo Fernandez Wins FIFA Young Player Award After Dazzling At First World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Lionel Messi Becomes First Ever Two-Time Winner Of FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Argentina pictured celebrating a goal against France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever After Epic 3-3 Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Argentina pictured celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1978
News

Argentina Win Qatar 2022 To Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for France against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two Goals In 95 Seconds Of World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina no.13 Cristian Romero pictured (center) moments before colliding with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Tottenham Teammates Clash In World Cup Final As Cristian Romero Catches Hugo Lloris With Elbow

By Robert Summerscales
France manager Didier Deschamps pictured consoling Olivier Giroud after substituting the striker off in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Didier Deschamps Makes Two First-Half Subs After France's Nightmare Start In World Cup Final Against Argentina

By Robert Summerscales