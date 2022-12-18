Enzo Fernandez Wins FIFA Young Player Award After Dazzling At First World Cup

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has won the FIFA Young Player Award based on his performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The award, given by FIFA to the best player aged 21 or under at a World Cup, had never previously been won by an Argentine.

But Fernandez, who will turn 22 in January, topped the vote ahead of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19.

Fernandez only made his senior international debut in September.

He had just three caps to his name before the World Cup.

But the Benfica starlet firmly established himself as a key player in Qatar where he featured in all seven of Argentina's World Cup games, including Sunday's final.

Fernandez scored his first ever international goal with a superb strike in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico.

He then provided an assist for Julian Alvarez as Argentina beat Poland 2-0.