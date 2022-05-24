Skip to main content

Chelsea Takeover Approved By Premier League As Todd Boehly Passes Owner's Test

The proposed £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea Football Club has been approved by the Premier League.

LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is the head of a consortium set to purchase the club from current owner Roman Abramovich.

But the sale of Chelsea FC is still subject to approval from the UK government.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

The Premier League published a statement on Tuesday.

It read: "The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

"The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale license and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.

"The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence.

"The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

"Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licenses to complete the takeover."

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in March due to his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015

As a consequence of those sanctions, Abramovich is not permitted to make any money from the sale of Chelsea.

Abramovich has also been sanctioned by the European Union.

He is expected to donate the proceeds from the club's sale to victims of the war in Ukraine.

The government and the EU have both demanded assurances that Abramovich will not receive any money as a result of Chelsea's sale.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Chelsea Takeover Approved By Premier League As Todd Boehly Passes Owner's Test

By Robert Summerscales14 minutes ago
Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021
News

Kurt Zouma Pleads Guilty To Cat Abuse And Will Learn Punishment Next Week

By Robert Summerscales28 minutes ago
England teammates Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker pictured during the final of Euro 2020 against Italy
News

England Squad For UEFA Nations League Named: Five Right-Backs Called Up

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured at a PSG press conference in May 2022
News

"Never Over": Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Dream May Be Delayed Rather Than Dead

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of Old Trafford in 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confident Manchester United Can End Era Of Liverpool And City Dominance

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer pictured at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix in May 2022
Watch

Watch Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Give Rare TV Interview

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
A general view of Villa Park before the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

When Does New Premier League Season Start? Key Dates Confirmed Including World Cup Break

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions in May 2022
Watch

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Locker Room Speech After AC Milan Win Serie A Title

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) faces the media alongside Kylian Mbappe in May 2022
News

Nasser Al-Khelaifi Says Kylian Mbappe Did Not Choose PSG For Money As He Aims Dig At La Liga

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago