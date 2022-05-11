Erik ten Hag won the sixth first-team trophy of his managerial career on Wednesday in his penultimate game in charge of Ajax.

Ten Hag will be sworn in as the new manager of Manchester United this summer and he is leaving Ajax on a high after leading them to the Eredivisie title.

Ajax were four points clear of PSV Eindhoven with two rounds of fixtures to play going into Wednesday's games.

PSV beat NEC Nijmegen 3-2, but their title challenge was ended by Ajax's 5-0 victory over Heerenveen at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, which was full of fans ready to celebrate before a ball had even been kicked.

Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez scored for Ajax as they recorded their 26th win in 33 league games to move onto 82 points.

Ten Hag's final game as Ajax boss will be away to Vitesse on Sunday.

He will leave having delivered three Eredivisie titles - in 2019, 2021 and now 2022.

Ajax would likely have been crowned champions of Holland in 2020 too had the season not been abandoned due to the COVID pandemic.

Ajax's players pictured celebrating during their victory over Heerenveen IMAGO/Pro Shots

In addition to their three league titles, Ten Hag's Ajax won the KNVB Cup in 2019 and 2021, as well as the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2019.

United will be hoping that Ten Hag can end their trophy drought. The last piece of silverware United won was the UEFA Europa League back in 2017.