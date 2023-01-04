Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag's Win Rate After 25 Games Superior To Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's

Erik ten Hag has made a better start as Manchester United manager than Pep Guardiola did with Manchester City.

The Dutchman's win rate after his first 25 matches in all competitions is an impressive 72%.

In comparison, Guardiola won just 56% of his first 25 games with City in the 2016/17 season.

Ten Hag win rate is also significantly better than those achieved by Mikel Arteta (56%) and Jurgen Klopp (48%) in their first 25 matches in charge of Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

Ten Hag has not had things easy in his first seven months at Old Trafford.

Dealing with a disruptive Cristiano Ronaldo proved difficult but United now seem in a much better place following the termination of the striker's contract in November.

Since Ronaldo's final game for the club United have won six matches in a row, with Marcus Rashford scoring in five of them.

And history suggests things could get even better.

After being given time, Guardiola, Arteta and Klopp now all have superior win percentages compared to how they looked after 25 games.

Guardiola has now won 72.41% of his 377 games as City boss, while Arteta and Klopp have seen their win rates improve to 58.1% and 60.9% respectively.

Pep Guardiola pictured looking dejected during Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in May 2022

Pep Guardiola has won 72.41% of his first 377 games as Manchester City manager but his win rate after 25 matches was just 56%

By Robert Summerscales
