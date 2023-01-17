Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Has Made Manchester City Worse, Claims Dietmar Hamann

Dietmar Hamann believes that Manchester City have became a worse team since adding Erling Haaland into their regular starting XI.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund in June and has since scored 21 goals in his first 17 Premier League matches.

The 22-year-old is on course to win the Golden Boot in record-breaking fashion in his debut EPL season.

But Hamann tweeted on Saturday: "Man City was a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season".

Hamann's message came after Haaland touched the ball just 20 times in City's 2-1 defeat at local rivals Manchester United.

City played most of the 2021/22 season without a traditional striker, often deploying an attacking midfielder in a false nine position instead.

Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all took turns at leading City's attack last season.

None of these repurposed midfielders possessed an individual goal threat comparable to Haaland's.

But they were all arguably better suited to City manager Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka-inspired style of play.

Hamann first expressed his concerns about Haaland's suitability for City shortly after the Norwegian's arrival in Manchester.

Speaking to talkSPORT in June, Hamann said: "If he's got space he's pretty much unstoppable, but he won't get that space at Manchester City and it's the first time that Guardiola has got an out and out forward.

"It'll be interesting to see how they shape up but he's an exceptional talent."

Dietmar Hamann picturing playing for Manchester City in 2007

Hamann played 71 times for City between 2006 and 2009.

The former midfielder also said in June: "He [Guardiola] likes to play wide players or midfielders up top who like to link play – he's [Haaland] good with his feet but he's not as good as a Grealish, or a Foden, or a Sterling who have played up top.

"It'll be interesting to see how they play because you've got to feed him, but I don't think they'll be able to play the way they used to play because the more direct you play, the more goals he'll probably get you.

"It's fascinating because last year I said I can see him going anywhere, but not Manchester City because he's just not a player that Pep Guardiola wants up top.

"He's got him now and maybe he thinks he's got to change to win the biggest trophy in club football, the Champions League, but how they play remains to be seen."

By Robert Summerscales
