Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Squad Number Reveal On Hold As Man City Wait For Gabriel Jesus To Vacate No.9

Erling Haaland is almost certain to become Manchester City's new number nine.

The 21-year-old was officially confirmed as a City player on Monday, although he is currently on holiday after scoring five goals in four Nations League games for Norway this month.

Haaland will join City ahead of their pre-season tour to the USA.

City announced Haaland's arrival by publishing various images and videos of the Norway star.

They revealed that Haaland had signed a five-year contract and shared photos of him wearing his new club's jersey.

But City did not confirm which squad number Haaland will be wearing next season, though their silence gave a pretty big hint.

Man City Waiting To Reveal Haaland Squad Number

Haaland has worn 30, 17 and 15 during his career before graduating to no.9 status for both Dortmund and Norway.

Of those numbers, 17 is out of the question as it belongs to Kevin De Bruyne, but 30 and 15 and currently unassigned.

Gabriel Jesus is the current owner of City's no.9 jersey but he is widely tipped to leave the club this summer.

City likely did not want to reassign Jesus's number to Haaland before the Brazilian's exit had been confirmed.

This is partly out of respect to Jesus, but also because publicly stripping him of his squad number would make it known that he was no longer wanted, thus damaging City's position in negotiations over his potential transfer fee.

Pep Guardiola pictured with Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City's 2-2 draw at West Ham in May 2022

Erling Haaland is expected to become Manchester City's new no.9 once Gabriel Jesus (pictured) vacates the jersey

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been credited with interest in Jesus.

Had City wanted to give Haaland their no.30 or no.15 - the number previously worn by his father Alfie - then it would have made commercial sense to announce this on Monday.

City recently put their new home shirt on sale and many fans are desperate to get one printed with Haaland's name and number.

The number nine is a status symbol for top strikers, but City's most recent no.9s have been largely underwhelming.

Prior to Jesus, the last five strikers to wear nine for City were Nolito, Alvaro Negredo, Emmanuel Adebayor, Valeri Bojinov and Emile Mpenza.

Pep Guardiola pictured with Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City's 2-2 draw at West Ham in May 2022
News

Erling Haaland Squad Number Reveal On Hold As Man City Wait For Gabriel Jesus To Vacate No.9

By Robert Summerscales19 seconds ago
Giorgio Chiellini (no.3) and Lionel Messi (no.10) pictured during Finalissima 2022
News

Giorgio Chiellini Confirms Transfer To LAFC 12 Days After Retiring From International Soccer

By Robert Summerscales26 minutes ago
Erling Haaland pictured as a young child dressed in Manchester City kit
News

Erling Haaland Says Eight Words That All Manchester City Fans Will Love To Hear

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Riyad Mahrez (left) and Erling Haaland pictured partying in Mykonos in June 2021
News

Erling Haaland Admits Riyad Mahrez Told Him To Join Man City During Holiday Last Summer

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino picturing during his side's loss to Real Madrid in March 2022
News

Why PSG Firing Mauricio Pochettino Is No Surprise At All

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Benfica Statement On Darwin Nunez Reveals Liverpool Will Pay Less Up Front Than Previously Reported

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured holding up a Manchester City jersey after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Humble Comment Suggests He Is Willing To Change To Fit In At Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured giving his first official interview as a Manchester City player
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Give First Interview As Manchester City Player After Being Unveiled

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Carlos Soler pictured after scoring in Spain's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League Group A2
Watch

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Carlos Soler And Pablo Sarabia Goals

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago