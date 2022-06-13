Erling Haaland Squad Number Reveal On Hold As Man City Wait For Gabriel Jesus To Vacate No.9

Erling Haaland is almost certain to become Manchester City's new number nine.

The 21-year-old was officially confirmed as a City player on Monday, although he is currently on holiday after scoring five goals in four Nations League games for Norway this month.

Haaland will join City ahead of their pre-season tour to the USA.

City announced Haaland's arrival by publishing various images and videos of the Norway star.

They revealed that Haaland had signed a five-year contract and shared photos of him wearing his new club's jersey.

But City did not confirm which squad number Haaland will be wearing next season, though their silence gave a pretty big hint.

Man City Waiting To Reveal Haaland Squad Number

Haaland has worn 30, 17 and 15 during his career before graduating to no.9 status for both Dortmund and Norway.

Of those numbers, 17 is out of the question as it belongs to Kevin De Bruyne, but 30 and 15 and currently unassigned.

Gabriel Jesus is the current owner of City's no.9 jersey but he is widely tipped to leave the club this summer.

City likely did not want to reassign Jesus's number to Haaland before the Brazilian's exit had been confirmed.

This is partly out of respect to Jesus, but also because publicly stripping him of his squad number would make it known that he was no longer wanted, thus damaging City's position in negotiations over his potential transfer fee.

Erling Haaland is expected to become Manchester City's new no.9 once Gabriel Jesus (pictured) vacates the jersey IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Phil Hutchinson

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been credited with interest in Jesus.

Had City wanted to give Haaland their no.30 or no.15 - the number previously worn by his father Alfie - then it would have made commercial sense to announce this on Monday.

City recently put their new home shirt on sale and many fans are desperate to get one printed with Haaland's name and number.

The number nine is a status symbol for top strikers, but City's most recent no.9s have been largely underwhelming.

Prior to Jesus, the last five strikers to wear nine for City were Nolito, Alvaro Negredo, Emmanuel Adebayor, Valeri Bojinov and Emile Mpenza.