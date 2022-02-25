Skip to main content

Europa Conference League Draw Sees AS Roma Face Tottenham's Conquerers In Last 16

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma must be wary of Vitesse Arnhem after being paired with the Dutch side in Friday's Europa Conference League Draw for the round of 16.

Vitesse knocked out Mourinho's former club Tottenham Hotspur - who had started the tournament as co-favorites alongside Roma - in the group stage.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 in Arnhem in October last year, before winning the return leg 3-2 in London in what was Antonio Conte's first game in charge.

Vitesse had beaten Dundalk and Anderlecht to reach the group stage, where they took 10 points from six games to qualify as runners up behind Rennes.

Spurs would have finished above Vitesse had they beaten Rennes in matchweek 6. But that game was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak at Spurs and later awarded as a default win for the French side.

After controversially pipping Spurs to a place in the last 32, Vitesse overcame a 2-1 first-let defeat to beat Austria's Rapid Vienna 3-2 on aggregate this week.

A scoreboard reads 'Vitesse 1, Tottenham 0' during the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in 2021

Vitesse beat Tottenham 1-0 in Arnhem - a result which eventually eliminated the London club

Roma will start as heavy favorites to beat Vitesse, with Mourinho expected to take the competition seriously.

Including the playoff round, Roma have won six, drawn one and lost one of their eight Europa Conference League matches to date.

Roma are currently eighth in Serie A, while Vitesse are sixth in Holland's Eredivisie.

Elsewhere in Friday's last 16 Europa Conference League draw, Leicester were handed a clash with Rennes, who held Spurs to a 2-2 draw in France during the group stage.

Rennes are fifth in Ligue 1 - six points below second place - while Europa League dropouts Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League.

But Leicester look like they mean business in the Conference League after they thrashed Danish side Rangers 7-2 over two legs in the round of 32.

Leicester are currently rated by UK bookmakers as the favorites to become the first ever UEFA Europa Conference League champions.

Roma are third favorites, just behind Marseille, who will take on Basel in the last 16.

Brendan Rodgers watches on as his Leicester City side beat Randers in the 2021/22 Europa Conference League

Brendan Rodgers watched his Leicester City side beat Randers 7-2 over two legs

Europa Conference League Draw

Leicester City vs Rennes
Marseille vs Basel
PAOK vs Gent
Vitesse vs AS Roma
PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen
Slavia Praha vs LASK
Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar
Partizan vs Feyenoord

