Europa League Last 16 Draw Hands Barcelona Another Tough Test As West Ham Face Sevilla

Barcelona passed their first Europa League test with flying colors as they beat Napoli 5-3 over two legs in the last 32.

The Spanish giants now face another tricky contest after being paired with Galatasaray in Friday's Europa League last 16 draw.

Barca will be favorites to prevail against their Turkish opponents. Indeed, UK bookmakers have installed them as favorites to win the whole tournament.

But a trip to Istanbul does not look easy on paper.

Galatasaray qualified from their Europa League group - ahead of Lazio, Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow - without losing once.

Like Barca, Galatasaray are a team with Champions League pedigree. They have competed in Europe's top competition 12 times this century.

They will meet in the first leg on March 10, before facing off again seven days later.

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 draw, West Ham were paired with the most successful club in the tournament's history.

The Hammers must beat Sevilla if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Scottish champions Rangers were rewarded for knocking out Borussia Dortmund by being given a last 16 meeting with Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.

Other stand-out ties included Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen and Porto vs Lyon.

The Europa League last 16 draw was made on Friday and it produced some exciting contests IMAGO/Francesco Scaccianoce

Europa League Last 16 Draw

Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

All matches are due to be played on March 10 and March 17.

Spartak Moscow must play their home leg outside of Russia.