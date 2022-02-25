Skip to main content

Europa League Last 16 Draw Hands Barcelona Another Tough Test As West Ham Face Sevilla

Barcelona passed their first Europa League test with flying colors as they beat Napoli 5-3 over two legs in the last 32.

The Spanish giants now face another tricky contest after being paired with Galatasaray in Friday's Europa League last 16 draw.

Barca will be favorites to prevail against their Turkish opponents. Indeed, UK bookmakers have installed them as favorites to win the whole tournament.

But a trip to Istanbul does not look easy on paper.

Galatasaray qualified from their Europa League group - ahead of Lazio, Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow - without losing once.

Like Barca, Galatasaray are a team with Champions League pedigree. They have competed in Europe's top competition 12 times this century.

They will meet in the first leg on March 10, before facing off again seven days later.

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 draw, West Ham were paired with the most successful club in the tournament's history.

The Hammers must beat Sevilla if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Scottish champions Rangers were rewarded for knocking out Borussia Dortmund by being given a last 16 meeting with Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.

Other stand-out ties included Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen and Porto vs Lyon.

UEFA Europa League match balls from the 2021/22 season

The Europa League last 16 draw was made on Friday and it produced some exciting contests

Europa League Last 16 Draw

Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda
Braga vs Monaco
Porto vs Lyon
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

All matches are due to be played on March 10 and March 17.

Spartak Moscow must play their home leg outside of Russia.

UEFA Europa League match balls from the 2021/22 season
News

Europa League Last 16 Draw Hands Barcelona Another Tough Test As West Ham Face Sevilla

By Robert Summerscales
29 seconds ago
Neymar pictured in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid in 2016
News

Neymar Explains Why He "Quit" Real Madrid 11 Years Before Signing For Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales
10 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez pictured gesturing from the touchline during Barcelona's 4-2 win at Napoli in the 2021/22 Europa League
News

Barcelona Are Not Europa League Favorites, Says Xavi But Bookmakers Disagree

By Robert Summerscales
11 hours ago
Alexandre Lacazette screams with delight as he celebrates Arsenal's winning goal against Wolves in February 2022
Watch

Alexandre Lacazette Told Mid-Interview That His Dramatic Winner Vs Wolves Was An Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales
11 hours ago
Players of Napoli and Barcelona stand behind a banner which reads: "STOP WAR"
News

Barcelona & Napoli Promote "STOP WAR" Banner As UEFA Prepares To Strip Russia Of UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales
13 hours ago
Barcelona's players celebrate during their 4-2 win at Napoli in the 2021/22 Europa League
Features

Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Napoli As 9/10 January Signings Shine In Europa League Rout

By Robert Summerscales
13 hours ago
Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020
Transfer Talk

Why Man United Could Sign Harry Kane Or Declan Rice Even If They Miss Top Four

By Robert Summerscales
15 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured shielding the ball from Lionel Messi during a game between Chelsea and Barcelona in 2018
Transfer Talk

Reports: Cesar Azpilicueta Offered Barcelona Contract As Chelsea Are Linked With Wing Duo

By Robert Summerscales
16 hours ago
Antonio Conte arrives at Turf Moor before the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in February 2022
Features

It Is Hard To See Antonio Conte Staying At Tottenham But It Will Be Even Harder To Replace Him

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022