Everton Avoid Relegation To Maintain Status As Premier League Ever-Presents

Everton have survived their relegation scare to secure their place in next season's Premier League.

The Toffees beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park on Thursday night to move to 39 points, meaning they cannot be caught by Leeds on the final day.

Everton did it the hard way, having been 2-0 down at half time to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

But they produced one of their best halves of the season after the interval to turn the game on its head courtesy of strikes from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The final whistle at Goodison Park sparked a pitch invasion.

Everton's survival ensured that they will retain their status as one of only six clubs who have competed in every Premier League season since its birth in 1992.

The other EPL ever-presents are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

More to follow.

Everton players and fans celebrate the goal which saw them avoid relegation from the Premier League in May 2022

