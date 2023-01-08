FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star

Manchester United will host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United vs Reading was the fourth game drawn by Karen Bardsley and Emile Heskey when the FA Cup round four draw was made on Sunday.

It will see former United midfielder Paul Ince return to Old Trafford.

Ince, who played close to 300 games for United between 1989 and 1995, has been manager of Reading since February 2022.

Reading beat Watford 2-0 in round three, after United had seen off Everton 3-1 on Friday.

Reading manager Paul Ince will take his team to Manchester United in round four of the FA Cup IMAGO/NurPhoto/MI News

Tottenham will also face Championship opposition in round four. Spurs will travel to Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Manchester City or Chelsea will take on Oxford United or Arsenal.

Liverpool or Wolves will go to Brighton.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw