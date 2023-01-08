FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star
Manchester United will host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
United vs Reading was the fourth game drawn by Karen Bardsley and Emile Heskey when the FA Cup round four draw was made on Sunday.
It will see former United midfielder Paul Ince return to Old Trafford.
Ince, who played close to 300 games for United between 1989 and 1995, has been manager of Reading since February 2022.
Reading beat Watford 2-0 in round three, after United had seen off Everton 3-1 on Friday.
Read More
Tottenham will also face Championship opposition in round four. Spurs will travel to Preston North End.
Meanwhile, Manchester City or Chelsea will take on Oxford United or Arsenal.
Liverpool or Wolves will go to Brighton.
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
- Preston North End vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Reading
Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Derby County vs West Ham
Stoke City vs Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green or Birmingham
Walsall vs Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
Manchester City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham vs Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff or Leeds