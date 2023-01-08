Skip to main content

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star

Manchester United will host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United vs Reading was the fourth game drawn by Karen Bardsley and Emile Heskey when the FA Cup round four draw was made on Sunday.

It will see former United midfielder Paul Ince return to Old Trafford.

Ince, who played close to 300 games for United between 1989 and 1995, has been manager of Reading since February 2022.

Reading beat Watford 2-0 in round three, after United had seen off Everton 3-1 on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023

Reading manager Paul Ince will take his team to Manchester United in round four of the FA Cup

Tottenham will also face Championship opposition in round four. Spurs will travel to Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Manchester City or Chelsea will take on Oxford United or Arsenal.

Liverpool or Wolves will go to Brighton.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

  • Preston North End vs Tottenham

  • Southampton vs Blackpool

  • Wrexham vs Sheffield United

  • Ipswich Town vs Burnley

  • Manchester United vs Reading

  • Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby Town

  • Derby County vs West Ham

  • Stoke City vs Aston Villa or Stevenage

  • Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green or Birmingham

  • Walsall vs Leicester City

  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

  • Manchester City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal

  • Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom

  • Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

  • Fulham vs Sunderland

  • Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff or Leeds

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Benoit Badiashile pictured in the crowd at Stamford Bridge shortly after signing for Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023
News

Chelsea Issue Squad Number Update As New Signing Takes Legendary No.4 Jersey

By Robert Summerscales
Zinedine Zidane pictured in May 2021
News

Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer

By Robert Summerscales
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui pictured (center) receiving a yellow card during his team's 2-2 draw at Liverpool in January 2023
News

Liverpool Survive VAR Scare Against Wolves As Lack Of Camera Angles Means Assistant Referee's Offside Call Cannot Be Disproven

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in an FA Cup third round game in January 2023
Watch

Watch 'Offside' Mo Salah Score Against Wolves By Punishing Mistake From Defender Toti Gomes

By Robert Summerscales
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Goncalo Guedes pictured celebrating after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
Watch

Watch Goncalo Guedes Punish Horror Error By Alisson To Score For Wolves At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez Produce Sublime Finish To Score Against Wolves

By Robert Summerscales
Josh Windass pictured scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in January 2023
News

Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR

By Robert Summerscales