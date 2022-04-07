Skip to main content

Details Of Fabio Carvalho's "Done Deal" Transfer To Liverpool, Including Fee And Contract Length

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, again.

The two clubs had previously shaken hands on a transfer during the January window.

Liverpool were poised to buy the teenager and then loan him back to Fulham for the rest of the season. But that deal was beaten by the clock and could not be completed before the deadline.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that a new deal has since been struck. And the transfer journalist outlined some of the details involved.

Transfer Fee

According to Romano, Liverpool will pay Fulham £5m up front, plus a potential extra £2.7m in add-ons.

That looks like a bargain price for a 19-year-old who has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 26 Championship starts this season.

The reason the deal is so cheap for Liverpool is because Carvalho's Fulham contract is due to expire this summer.

But the move will not be a free transfer due to the player's age. Had the two clubs not agreed a deal, a tribunal would have set the price.

Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022

Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022

Contract Length

Carvalho's Liverpool deal will reportedly run until the summer of 2027.

If he honors that contract, he will be 24 when it expires.

Other Details

Unlike in the deal agreed in January, there appears to be no plans for Carvalho to return to Fulham on loan.

Therefore, this is likely to be his last ever season for the London club. Carvalho looks set to leave on a high as Fulham are odds-on to be crowned Championship winners next month.

Assuming they are promoted to the Premier League in first or second place, Fulham's season will end on May 7.

An official announcement of the move should come after Fulham's final game, but it is a "done deal", as reported by Romano, with Carvalho's medical already said to have been completed.

Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022
News

Details Of Fabio Carvalho's "Done Deal" Transfer To Liverpool, Including Fee And Contract Length

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Arnaut Danjuma pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal against Bayern Munich in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Manchester United Scouts Watch £64m Villarreal Star Arnaut Danjuma Against Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Sergio Aguero (center) pictured scoring against QPR to win the Premier League title for Manchester City in May 2012
News

Sergio Aguero Statue To Be Unveiled 10 Years After Man City's First Premier League Title Win

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022
News

Everton Must Sack Frank Lampard Or "Go Down 100%", Says Former Striker Victor Anichebe

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Villarreal manager Unai Emery pictured giving instructions to his players during his side's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in April 2022
News

Unai Emery's Masterplan Helps Villarreal End Bayern Munich's 30-Game Scoring Streak In UCL

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Thibaut Courtois acknowledges the Real Madrid fans at Stamford Bridge after a 3-1 win over Chelsea in April 2022
News

Thibaut Courtois Abused By Chelsea Fans But Responds With Fine Display In Real Madrid Win

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel looks frustrated during Chelsea's 3-1 home defeat by Real Madrid in April 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning To His Chelsea Team After Home Loss To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured hugging in 2018
News

Karim Benzema "Best Number Nine In The World" After Escaping Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Karim Benzema (center) celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Watch

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid Highlights: Karim Benzema Produces More Champions League Magic

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago