Details Of Fabio Carvalho's "Done Deal" Transfer To Liverpool, Including Fee And Contract Length

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, again.

The two clubs had previously shaken hands on a transfer during the January window.

Liverpool were poised to buy the teenager and then loan him back to Fulham for the rest of the season. But that deal was beaten by the clock and could not be completed before the deadline.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that a new deal has since been struck. And the transfer journalist outlined some of the details involved.

Transfer Fee

According to Romano, Liverpool will pay Fulham £5m up front, plus a potential extra £2.7m in add-ons.

That looks like a bargain price for a 19-year-old who has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 26 Championship starts this season.

The reason the deal is so cheap for Liverpool is because Carvalho's Fulham contract is due to expire this summer.

But the move will not be a free transfer due to the player's age. Had the two clubs not agreed a deal, a tribunal would have set the price.

Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Contract Length

Carvalho's Liverpool deal will reportedly run until the summer of 2027.

If he honors that contract, he will be 24 when it expires.

Other Details

Unlike in the deal agreed in January, there appears to be no plans for Carvalho to return to Fulham on loan.

Therefore, this is likely to be his last ever season for the London club. Carvalho looks set to leave on a high as Fulham are odds-on to be crowned Championship winners next month.

Assuming they are promoted to the Premier League in first or second place, Fulham's season will end on May 7.

An official announcement of the move should come after Fulham's final game, but it is a "done deal", as reported by Romano, with Carvalho's medical already said to have been completed.