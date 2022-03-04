Skip to main content

Fenerbahce Hit Out At "Fake News" As Club Insist Mesut Ozil Is Injured And Not On Strike

Fenerbahce have reacted furiously to claims made by a Turkish journalist about former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil.

Midfielder Ozil has not played for Fenerbahce since January 19, missing their last seven games in all competitions.

Broadcaster Volkan Demir had suggested on TV channel A Spor that 33-year-old Ozil had gone on strike after not receiving his full salary.

But the Turkish Super Lig club refuted this in a strongly-worded statement.

Fenerbahce maintain that Ozil has missed their last seven games due to a back injury.

Mesut Ozil has not played for Fenerbahce since January 19

Mesut Ozil has not played for Fenerbahce since January 19

The club's statement read: "The news that Mesut Ozil did not play because his debts from the club were not paid have nothing to do with the facts.

"As we have often experienced, this kind of fake news that is created completely haphazardly without being confirmed by any official from our club is beyond our tolerance limit.

"Despite the heavy economic conditions at Fenerbahce, payments have been made on time until now.

"We invite Volkan Demir, who voiced this news, to correct his comment and apologize. Otherwise, we would like to point out that our club will not be able to take part in any organization or facility it hosts."

Fenerbahce do have well-documented financial problems, which have become worse as a result of the COVID pandemic.

They are currently operating under restrictions due to UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and in debt by over £312m, according to the Daily Mail.

Things on the pitch are not great either.

The 19-time Turkish champions have not finished inside the top two since 2018 and are currently 20 points off the top this season.

