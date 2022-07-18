Sam Kerr To Make History By Featuring On FIFA 23 Cover Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea and Australia goal-machine Sam Kerr will be the first ever female player to feature on the cover of a FIFA video game.

Kerr is set to co-star on the cover of FIFA 23 alongside Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

EA Sports, the company that produces the FIFA games, broke the news on social media this week.

A tweet published by the EA SPORTS FIFA account read: "Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership."

Sam Kerr pictured celebrating after scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final IMAGO/NurPhoto/Action Foto Sport

Kerr, 28, has scored 60 goals in all competitions for Chelsea across the past two seasons.

She won last season's Golden Boot in the Women's Super League with 20 goals in 20 games for title-winners Chelsea.

Kerr has also consistently shone at international level and is Australia's all-time leading scorer in women's soccer with 59 goals.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that Mbappe will be the highest-rated player on FIFA 23.

Not since 2007 has anyone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo been the best player on the game.

FIFA 23 will be the final video game released by EA Sports using the FIFA name.

EA Sports has released a FIFA game every year since 1994 but decided to end the series after failing to agree a new branding deal with world soccer's governing body

Next year, instead of FIFA 24, "EA Sports FC" will be the company's first post-FIFA soccer game.