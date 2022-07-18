Skip to main content

Sam Kerr To Make History By Featuring On FIFA 23 Cover Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea and Australia goal-machine Sam Kerr will be the first ever female player to feature on the cover of a FIFA video game.

Kerr is set to co-star on the cover of FIFA 23 alongside Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

EA Sports, the company that produces the FIFA games, broke the news on social media this week.

A tweet published by the EA SPORTS FIFA account read: "Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership."

Sam Kerr pictured celebrating after scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final

Sam Kerr pictured celebrating after scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final

Kerr, 28, has scored 60 goals in all competitions for Chelsea across the past two seasons.

She won last season's Golden Boot in the Women's Super League with 20 goals in 20 games for title-winners Chelsea.

Kerr has also consistently shone at international level and is Australia's all-time leading scorer in women's soccer with 59 goals.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that Mbappe will be the highest-rated player on FIFA 23.

Not since 2007 has anyone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo been the best player on the game.

FIFA 23 will be the final video game released by EA Sports using the FIFA name.

EA Sports has released a FIFA game every year since 1994 but decided to end the series after failing to agree a new branding deal with world soccer's governing body

Next year, instead of FIFA 24, "EA Sports FC" will be the company's first post-FIFA soccer game.

Sam Kerr pictured celebrating after scoring for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final
News

Sam Kerr To Make History By Featuring On FIFA 23 Cover Alongside Kylian Mbappe

By Robert Summerscales13 seconds ago
Belgium's players pictured celebrating after beating Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed After Belgium Eliminate Italy

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Oleksandr Zinchenko pictured after Ukraine's win over Scotland in June 2022
Transfer Talk

Arsenal Agree £32m Deal To Make Oleksandr Zinchenko 5th Summer Signing

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kai Havertz (left) pictured shooting for Chelsea against Club America in a friendly match in July 2022
Watch

Wasteful Kai Havertz Literally Shot Into A Bin During Chelsea's Win In Las Vegas

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A teenage Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured playing for Sporting Lisbon in 2003
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes "Fake" Report Linking Him With Sporting Lisbon Return

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured celebrating AC Milan's Serie A title triumph in May 2022
News

AC Milan Renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract And Jersey Number Despite Long-Term Injury

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Erik ten Hag (right) and Lisandro Martinez pictured embracing after winning the Eredivisie title with Ajax in the 2021/22 season
News

Erik Ten Hag Admits Man United Needed More Fight After Signing "Butcher" Lisandro Martinez

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured giving his first official interview as a Barcelona player
News

Robert Lewandowski Explains Motivation Behind Barcelona Move After Taking 25% Salary Cut

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Tiemoue Bakayoko pictured being searched by a policeman in Milan while another officer points her gun into the car the soccer star had been traveling in
Watch

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Held At Gunpoint By Italian Police In Case Of Mistaken Identity

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago