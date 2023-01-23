Fired Frank Lampard Was Statistically The Second Worst Manager In Everton History

Frank Lampard was fired from his position as Everton manager on Monday.

The 44-year-old was informed that his 357-day spell at the club was over in a phone call with Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Everton had lost 2-0 at West Ham 48 hours earlier.

That result left the Toffees 19th in the Premier League table with just 15 points from 20 games this season.

Frank Lampard has been fired by Everton IMAGO/PA Images/Richard Sellers

Lampard had been appointed as Everton manager in January 2022 and he was in charge of 43 matches in all competitions.

Everton won just 12 of those 43 games, giving Lampard a win percentage of 27.91%.

The only permanent Everton manager ever to record a lower win percentage than Lampard was Mike Walker with 17.14%.

Walker oversaw just six victories in 35 games between January 1994 and November 1994.

Lampard drew eight of his 43 matches and lost 23.

Prior to becoming Everton boss, Lampard had won 42.1% of his 57 games as Derby manager and 52.4% of his 84 matches in charge of Chelsea.