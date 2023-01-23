Skip to main content

Fired Frank Lampard Was Statistically The Second Worst Manager In Everton History

Frank Lampard was fired from his position as Everton manager on Monday.

The 44-year-old was informed that his 357-day spell at the club was over in a phone call with Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Everton had lost 2-0 at West Ham 48 hours earlier.

That result left the Toffees 19th in the Premier League table with just 15 points from 20 games this season.

Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022

Frank Lampard has been fired by Everton

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lampard had been appointed as Everton manager in January 2022 and he was in charge of 43 matches in all competitions.

Everton won just 12 of those 43 games, giving Lampard a win percentage of 27.91%.

The only permanent Everton manager ever to record a lower win percentage than Lampard was Mike Walker with 17.14%.

Walker oversaw just six victories in 35 games between January 1994 and November 1994.

Lampard drew eight of his 43 matches and lost 23.

Prior to becoming Everton boss, Lampard had won 42.1% of his 57 games as Derby manager and 52.4% of his 84 matches in charge of Chelsea.

In This Article (1)

Everton
Everton

Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022
News

Fired Frank Lampard Was Statistically The Second Worst Manager In Everton History

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia pictured in January 2023
News

Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
The referee pictured showing a white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in January 2023
Watch

History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023
News

Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
News

Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating one of his two goals during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
Watch

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Watch All The Goals From Premier League Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023
News

Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Confirmed As Al Nassr Captain Ahead Of Saudi Pro League Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Sebastian Haller's boots pictured before his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2023
News

Sebastian Haller Makes Bundesliga Debut For Dortmund In Seven-Goal Thriller Six Months After Cancer Diagnosis

By Robert Summerscales