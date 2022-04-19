Skip to main content

Fulham Promoted To EPL As Championship Record-Breaker Aleksandar Mitrovic Hits 40th Goal

Fulham will play in the Premier League again next season after confirming their promotion with a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Tuesday.

The result means that Fulham are guaranteed to finish either first or second, which will see them automatically promoted to the EPL.

Mitro Extends Championship Record

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice against Preston to take his tally to 40 Championship goals for the season.

Prior to this season, Ivan Toney was the greatest single-season goalscorer in Championship history, having netted 33 times for Brentford in their 2020/21 campaign.

But the record held by Toney and now by Mitrovic only includes data since Division One was rebranded as the Championship in 2004.

It was called Division One from 1992. During that time, Portsmouth's Guy Whittingham produced the most prolific scoring season when he netted 42 goals in the 1992/93 campaign.

Fulham have four games left to play so Mitrovic has every chance of beating Whittingham's total.

But the all-time record for goals scored in England's second division remains safe.

It belongs to George Camsell, who scored 59 league goals in just 37 games for Middlesbrough during the 1926/27 season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is held up by his Fulham teammates as they celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League in April 2022

Third Promotion In Five Seasons For Fulham

Fulham have now won promotion to the Premier League three times in the last five seasons.

They went up via the playoffs on each of the previous two occasions.

If they hold onto first place this season, they will be champions of a league division for the first time since 2001.

Fulham have been relegated at the end of their last three seasons in the Premier League.

