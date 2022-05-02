Fulham Win 7-0 For Third Time This Season To Clinch Championship Trophy In Style

Fulham fans rushed the field at Craven Cottage after watching their team clinch the Championship title by battering Luton Town 7-0.

The victory left Fulham eight points clear of Bournemouth, who only have two games left to play.

It was Fulham's third 7-0 win of what has been.a remarkable season.

They previously hit Blackburn and Reading for seven away from home in November and February respectively.

Luton came to Craven Cottage hoping to secure their place in the top six.

But their defeat means they must beat Reading on the final day in order to be certain of claiming a playoff place.

Tom Cairney scored Fulham's first goal of the night, which was their 100th in the league this season.

Kenny Tete made it 2-0 10 minutes later, before Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Reid and Jean Michael Seri got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice in the second period to take his Championship tally for the season to 43 goals in 43 games.

No player has scored more goals in a season in England's second tier since the 1950s.

Fulham have now been promoted in three of the past five seasons, but this was their first trophy since 2001.