Full FIFA World Cup Draw Confirmed As USMNT Meet England In Group Stage At Qatar 2022
The USMNT will meet England in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Iran were also placed into Group B as the World Cup draw for Qatar 2022 was made in Doha on Friday April 1.
The other spot in that group will be filled by either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales.
Scotland and Ukraine are due to meet in Glasgow in June, with the winner taking on Wales in Cardiff a week later for a place in Group B.
The draw was hosted by former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
Many viewers were surprised to see Jenas leading the show instead of a more well-known face. But he was supported by some icons of world soccer, including Cafu, Ali Daei, Jay-Jay Okocha and Lothar Matthaus.
Brazil legend Cafu contributed to his nation being drawn alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.
Tournament hosts Qatar were automatically the first team drawn as they were placed in Group A.
Qatar were joined in Group A by Ecuador, Senegal and Holland.
Due to the order of that group, the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Qatar vs Ecuador on November 21.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage Draw
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Holland, Senegal
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Last 16
A1 vs B2 - December 3, Khalifa
C1 vs D2 - December 3, Ahmad bin Ali
E1 vs F2 - December 5, Al Wakrah
G1 vs H2 - December 5, Stadium 974
B1 vs A2 - December 4, Al Khor
D1 vs C2 - December 4, Al Thumama
F1 vs E2 - December 6, Education City Stadium
H1 vs G2 - December 6, Lusail
Quarter-Finals
A1/B2 vs C1/D2 - December 9, Lusail
E1/F2 vs G1/H2 - December 9, Al Rayyan
B1/A2 vs D1/C2 - December 10, Al Khor
F1/E2 vs H1/G2 - December 10, Al Thumama
Semi-Finals
A1/B2/C1/D2 vs E1/F2/G1/H2 - December 13, Lusail
B1/A2/D1/C2 vs F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 14, Al Khor
Third Place Playoff
A1/B2/C1/D2/E1/F2/G1/H2 vs B1/A2/D1/C2/F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 17, Khalifa
Final
A1/B2/C1/D2/E1/F2/G1/H2 vs B1/A2/D1/C2/F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 18, Lusail