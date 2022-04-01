Full FIFA World Cup Draw Confirmed As USMNT Meet England In Group Stage At Qatar 2022

The USMNT will meet England in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran were also placed into Group B as the World Cup draw for Qatar 2022 was made in Doha on Friday April 1.

The other spot in that group will be filled by either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales.

Scotland and Ukraine are due to meet in Glasgow in June, with the winner taking on Wales in Cardiff a week later for a place in Group B.

The draw was hosted by former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Many viewers were surprised to see Jenas leading the show instead of a more well-known face. But he was supported by some icons of world soccer, including Cafu, Ali Daei, Jay-Jay Okocha and Lothar Matthaus.

Brazil legend Cafu contributed to his nation being drawn alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Tournament hosts Qatar were automatically the first team drawn as they were placed in Group A.

Qatar were joined in Group A by Ecuador, Senegal and Holland.

Due to the order of that group, the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Qatar vs Ecuador on November 21.

FIFA World Cup Group Stage Draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Holland, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

England will meet the USMNT at Qatar 2022 after being paired together in the World Cup draw IMAGO/ANP

Last 16

A1 vs B2 - December 3, Khalifa



C1 vs D2 - December 3, Ahmad bin Ali

E1 vs F2 - December 5, Al Wakrah

G1 vs H2 - December 5, Stadium 974

B1 vs A2 - December 4, Al Khor

D1 vs C2 - December 4, Al Thumama

F1 vs E2 - December 6, Education City Stadium

H1 vs G2 - December 6, Lusail

Quarter-Finals

A1/B2 vs C1/D2 - December 9, Lusail

E1/F2 vs G1/H2 - December 9, Al Rayyan

B1/A2 vs D1/C2 - December 10, Al Khor

F1/E2 vs H1/G2 - December 10, Al Thumama

Semi-Finals

A1/B2/C1/D2 vs E1/F2/G1/H2 - December 13, Lusail

B1/A2/D1/C2 vs F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 14, Al Khor

Third Place Playoff

A1/B2/C1/D2/E1/F2/G1/H2 vs B1/A2/D1/C2/F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 17, Khalifa

Final

A1/B2/C1/D2/E1/F2/G1/H2 vs B1/A2/D1/C2/F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 18, Lusail