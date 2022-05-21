Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

Gareth Bale will be fit to feature in the Champions League final and will therefore, if selected, end his Real Madrid career on the biggest stage in club soccer.

Bale has been a Real player since 2013 and has already won the Champions League four times with the Spanish giants.

His time in Madrid will come to an end this summer as his contract is not going to be renewed.

Bale has already played his final home game for Real.

He was omitted from Real's matchday squad for Friday's final La Liga fixture against Real Betis, who left the Bernabeu with a 0-0 draw.

Bale was not deemed fit to face Betis, but Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident that he will be in a good enough condition to be involved against Liverpool on May 28.

Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final IMAGO/ANP/Maurice van Steen

Speaking after Friday's stalemate, Ancelotti told realmadrid.com: "He wasn't on the bench tonight because he wasn't fit.

"He wanted to say farewell to the fans here at the stadium. He's got one last chance because he'll be fit for the final."

Bale's most recent Champions League triumph came against Liverpool in the 2018 final.

The former Tottenham star scored twice as Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.