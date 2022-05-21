Skip to main content

Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

Gareth Bale will be fit to feature in the Champions League final and will therefore, if selected, end his Real Madrid career on the biggest stage in club soccer.

Bale has been a Real player since 2013 and has already won the Champions League four times with the Spanish giants.

His time in Madrid will come to an end this summer as his contract is not going to be renewed.

Bale has already played his final home game for Real.

He was omitted from Real's matchday squad for Friday's final La Liga fixture against Real Betis, who left the Bernabeu with a 0-0 draw.

Bale was not deemed fit to face Betis, but Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident that he will be in a good enough condition to be involved against Liverpool on May 28.

Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Speaking after Friday's stalemate, Ancelotti told realmadrid.com: "He wasn't on the bench tonight because he wasn't fit.

"He wanted to say farewell to the fans here at the stadium. He's got one last chance because he'll be fit for the final."

Bale's most recent Champions League triumph came against Liverpool in the 2018 final.

The former Tottenham star scored twice as Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final
News

Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (left) celebrating a goal for PSG with teammate Neymar in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe's €150m Signing-On Fee Means PSG Have Effectively Bought Him Twice

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Premier League Name Kevin De Bruyne As Player Of The Season Ahead Of Mo Salah

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Tottenham's Son Heung-min (right) pictured running at West Ham's Declan Rice during a Premier League game in March 2022
News

PFA Accused Of Bias As 4/6 Nominees For Fans' Player Of The Year Award Are English

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Premier League Young Player Of The Season Phil Foden Thanks Voters After Winning Award Again

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (right) pictured in pursuit of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan during a Premier League game at Molineux in December 2021
News

Liverpool Vs Wolves Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (center, wearing a baseball cap) watching a handball game between PSG and Nantes alongside his mother Fayza Lamari in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Has Agreed Contracts With PSG And Real Madrid, Claims Mother Fayza Lamari

By Robert SummerscalesMay 20, 2022
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert SummerscalesMay 20, 2022