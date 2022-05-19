Skip to main content

Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

Wales manager Rob Page has named a 27-man squad for his side's five matches in June, including their World Cup qualifying play-off final.

Gareth Bale, who scored twice for Wales in a 2-1 win over Austria in their play-off semi-final, is among the players to be called up.

Bale has only featured in two of Real Madrid's 11 matches since the March international break.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to play in all of his country's five fixtures in June but he is expected to lead their attack in the World Cup play-off final.

Scotland and Ukraine will face off in Glasgow on June 1 with the winner meeting Wales in Cardiff on June 5 for a place in World Cup group B.

Before that play-off final, Wales will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign away to Poland on June 1.

After their all-or-nothing play-off final, they play Holland twice, either side of a home game against Belgium.

Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey pictured during Wales' 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022

Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey have been named in the latest Wales squad

Wales Squad

Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies
Defenders: B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Gunter, Norrington-Davies, Roberts, N Williams
Midfielders: Allen, Morrell, Ampadu, Smith, Ramsey, Levitt, Matondo, Thomas, Colwill, Wilson, J Williams
Forwards: Bale, James, Harris, Broadhead, Moore, Johnson

Wales Fixtures In June

Wednesday, 1 June - Poland vs Wales (Nations League)
Sunday, 5 June - Wales vs Scotland or Ukraine (World Cup play-off final)
Wednesday, 8 June - Wales vs Holland (Nations League)
Saturday, 11 June - Wales vs Belgium (Nations League)
Tuesday, 14 June - Holland vs Wales (Nations League)

Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey pictured during Wales' 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

By Robert Summerscales39 seconds ago
RoboKeeper pictured in 2008
Watch

Watch Robot Goalkeeper Save Lionel Messi Penalty On PSG Visit To Museum In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured holding the Champions League trophy during an open-top bus parade in 2019
News

Liverpool FC Confirm Plans For Trophy Parade Day After Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
A pair of Premier League branded arches pictured at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium ahead of their trophy presentation in May 2018
News

Liverpool Will Lift Replica Premier League Trophy At Anfield If They Win Title On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
A shot of the scoreboard at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium after 90 minutes in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Frankfurt and Rangers
News

Frankfurt Match Chelsea And Villarreal Record By Winning Europa League Unbeaten

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
A shirtless Rafael Santos Borre is mobbed by his Frankfurt teammates after scoring the winning spot-kick in his side's penalty-shootout victory over Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final
News

Eintracht Frankfurt Win Europa League Final After Beating Rangers In Penalty Shootout

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Joe Aribo pictured celebrating in front of Rangers fans after scoring against Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final
Watch

Watch Joe Aribo Finish Like A Striker To Score For Rangers In Europa League Final Against Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
More than 50,000 Frankfurt fans watch the Europa League final against Rangers at a screening event in their Deutsche Bank Park stadium in Germany
News

Over 50,000 Frankfurt Fans Watch Europa League Final Screening In Home Stadium

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022
News

Premier League Prize Money Structure Means No Such Thing As Final Day Dead Rubbers

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago