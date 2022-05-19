Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

Wales manager Rob Page has named a 27-man squad for his side's five matches in June, including their World Cup qualifying play-off final.

Gareth Bale, who scored twice for Wales in a 2-1 win over Austria in their play-off semi-final, is among the players to be called up.

Bale has only featured in two of Real Madrid's 11 matches since the March international break.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to play in all of his country's five fixtures in June but he is expected to lead their attack in the World Cup play-off final.

Scotland and Ukraine will face off in Glasgow on June 1 with the winner meeting Wales in Cardiff on June 5 for a place in World Cup group B.

Before that play-off final, Wales will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign away to Poland on June 1.

After their all-or-nothing play-off final, they play Holland twice, either side of a home game against Belgium.

Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey have been named in the latest Wales squad IMAGO/Action Plus/Paul Jenkins

Wales Squad

Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies

Defenders: B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Gunter, Norrington-Davies, Roberts, N Williams

Midfielders: Allen, Morrell, Ampadu, Smith, Ramsey, Levitt, Matondo, Thomas, Colwill, Wilson, J Williams

Forwards: Bale, James, Harris, Broadhead, Moore, Johnson

Wales Fixtures In June

Wednesday, 1 June - Poland vs Wales (Nations League)

Sunday, 5 June - Wales vs Scotland or Ukraine (World Cup play-off final)

Wednesday, 8 June - Wales vs Holland (Nations League)

Saturday, 11 June - Wales vs Belgium (Nations League)

Tuesday, 14 June - Holland vs Wales (Nations League)