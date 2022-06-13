Giorgio Chiellini Confirms Transfer To LAFC 12 Days After Retiring From International Soccer

Twelve days after playing his final game for the Italian national team, Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that is set to play for a non-Italian club for the first time in his career.

That club is Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

The 37-year-old center-back tweeted a video on Monday of himself wearing LAFC-branded clothing. He captioned it: "The Next Chapter".

LAFC will be the fifth club of Chiellini's professional career.

Chiellini began with Livorno, before signing for Roma in 2002.

He never played for Roma though and, after being loaned back to Livorno, he joined Juventus, where he would go on to become a club legend.

The center-back did not break into the Juve team straight away, spending his first season out on loan at Fiorentina.

But he then went onto play 561 games and win 20 trophies with the Turin giants.

Chiellini, who represented Italy 117 times prior to his international retirement, will still be among the best defenders in the MLS despite his age.

But the 2023 season could be his last as a pro.

Chiellini recently told Radio Anch'io Sport that he needed "an experience elsewhere in order to slowly end my career as a player".