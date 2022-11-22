Skip to main content

Olivier Giroud And Thierry Henry Now Tied For France Record On 51 Goals... But How Long Will It Take Kylian Mbappe To Catch Up?

Olivier Giroud cemented his status as a France legend by scoring his 50th and 51st international goals in a 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday.

Giroud's brace in the World Cup Group D game saw him draw level with Thierry Henry as France's all-time leading scorer.

The AC Milan striker actually boasts a superior record than his former Arsenal teammate because his 51 goals have come in just 115 games, while Henry retired having played 123 times for Les Bleus.

Giroud, 36, will likely overtake Henry outright if France enjoy a positive World Cup campaign.

But even so, Giroud's days as France's record-holder won't last forever, not if Kylian Mbappe has his way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mbappe also scored in Tuesday's victory over Australia to take his international scoring tally to 28 goals in 59 matches.

If Mbappe, 23, continues to score at his all-time international career strike-rate of a goal every 2.1 games it would take him another 48 matches to reach 51 goals.

But Mbappe is improving and so are his numbers.

He has scored 12 times in his last 11 appearances for France. At that rate, Mbappe would only need to play 21 more games to reach 51 goals.

Olivier Giroud (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured high-fiving during France's 4-1 win over Australia at the 2022 World Cup

Olivier Giroud (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured high-fiving during France's 4-1 win over Australia

Harry Kane pictured after leaving the field during England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

England Captain Harry Kane Could Miss USA Game With Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Manchester United Save £16m As Cristiano Ronaldo Agreed To Leave Without Compensation

By Robert Summerscales
Olivier Giroud (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured high-fiving during France's 4-1 win over Australia at the 2022 World Cup
News

Olivier Giroud And Thierry Henry Now Tied For France Record On 51 Goals... But How Long Will It Take Kylian Mbappe To Catch Up?

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Manchester United Is For Sale: Glazer Family To "Evaluate All Options"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham in October 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United After "Mutually Agreed" Contract Termination

By Robert Summerscales
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pictured diving to save a penalty kick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Watch

How Guillermo Ochoa Tricked Robert Lewandowski With Clever Leg Movement

By Robert Summerscales
The FIFA World Cup logo pictured at Corniche Promenade in Qatar
News

FIFA World Cup Sorting Rules: How Group Order Will Be Decided At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Fans of Saudi Arabia pictured during their team's 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Watch

Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
Graeme Souness (left) and Roy Keane pictured arguing live on ITV at half-time during Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
News

Graeme Souness And Roy Keane In Heated Argument About Penalties At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales