Everton Players Responsible For Half Of All Yellow Cards For Diving In EPL This Season

There have been 12 yellow cards for diving in the Premier League this season and half of them have been issued to Everton players.

Anthony Gordon became the latest player to be punished for simulation on Sunday during the first half of Everton's game at Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The 21-year-old threw himself to the floor in close proximity to Naby Keita in an attempt to win a penalty but received a booking from referee Stuart Attwell instead.

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon falls over in the Liverpool penalty area before being shown a yellow card for diving IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Two Everton players had also been cautioned for flopping in the reverse fixture when Paul Tierney was the ref in charge.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend both saw yellow in Everton's 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park after going to ground dishonestly in the eyes of Mr Tierney.

But none of the dives by Gordon, Gray or Townsend were as spectacularly bad as one performed by former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam this weekend.

Adam, who played for Liverpool during the 2011/12 season, was booked for an outrageous fall while in action for Dundee in their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.