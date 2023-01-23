Skip to main content

Harry Kane Becomes Tottenham's All-Time Top Scorer By Netting 266th Goal Against Fulham

No player has scored more goals for Tottenham Hotspur than Harry Kane after he moved level with Jimmy Greaves on 266.

Kane scored his 266th Tottenham goal in Monday's Premier League game against Fulham.

That was the 413th game of Kane's Spurs career.

Monday's goal, which arrived in first-half stoppage time via a low strike from 19 yards, was Kane's 199th in the Premier League.

He needs another 62 to replace Alan Shearer as the all-time leading scorer in EPL history.

Kane has scored 15 FA Cup goals for Spurs, seven in the League Cup and 45 in Europe.

Harry Kane pictured celebrating one of his goals during Tottenham's win at Crystal Palace in January 2023

Greaves, who died in September 2021, scored his 266 Spurs goals in 379 matches between 1961 and 1970.

Kane made his Tottenham debut in August 2011 but did not become a first-team regular until the 2014/15 season.

The 29-year-old's current contract with Tottenham is due to expire in June 2024.

Manchester United are said to be among the clubs considering a summer move for Kane.

