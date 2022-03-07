Harry Kane Leapfrogs Thierry Henry On Premier League Goals List As Tottenham Batter Everton

Harry Kane moved to sixth place on the Premier League's list of all-time leading scorers after netting twice in Tottenham's 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

Kane's double took his tally to 176 Premier League goals and saw him move above Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on the list.

The next former player ahead of Kane is Everton manager Frank Lampard on 177.

Kane closing in on his goals total will have been the last of Lampard's worries on Monday.

Lampard watched on as his relegation-threatened team were outplayed in every department at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Toffees failed to register a single shot on target all game and the final scoreline did not flatter Spurs one bit.

Spurs opened the scoring on 14 minutes. Ryan Sessegnon showed an impressive turn of pace to blast past Seamus Coleman and fire in a cross which Michael Keane diverted into his own net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later when Son Heung-min squeezed his shot under Jordan Pickford after collecting a neat pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Then came the goal which saw Kane move level with Henry on 175 goals. Matt Doherty sent him clear with a perfectly-weighted through pass and Kane finished emphatically past England teammate Pickford.

Sergio Reguilon replaced Sessegnon at half-time and he made it 4-0 within 40 seconds of the restart when he smashed home after another Kulusevski assist.

Kane saved the best until last. Again it was Doherty who provided the pass but this time Kane finished with his left foot and a cushioned volley.