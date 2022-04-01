Harry Kane Equals Premier League Player Of The Month Record Set By Sergio Aguero

Harry Kane has been named as the Premier League Player Of The Month for March 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur star was presented with the award as recognition for his contribution of four goals and two assists in four games during the month.

Kane began March by scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Everton.

He then netted in a 3-2 loss at Manchester United and a 2-0 win at Brighton, before setting up two goals in a 3-1 home victory over West Ham.

Kane has now been named as the Premier League Player of the Month seven times throughout this career.

No player has more Premier League POTM awards than Kane, with only Sergio Aguero matching his tally of seven.

Most Premier League Player Of The Month Awards

Player POTM awards =1. Sergio Aguero 7 =1. Harry Kane 7 3. Steven Gerrard 6 =4. Cristiano Ronaldo 5 =4. Wayne Rooney 5 =4. Robin van Persie 5

Kane won his first POTM award back in January 2015, before winning it again in February that year.

His other monthly prizes came in March 2016, February 2017, September 2017 and December 2017.

Kane will likely take some satisfaction in equaling the Premier League's POTM record.

He said on Twitter: "Amazing to win this award for the 7th time. Big thanks to all my teammates and coaches. Let's keep it going in April!"

But his main target in terms of Premier League records is to become the competition's all-time leading scorer.

Alan Shearer currently holds that record, having scored 260 goals between 1992 and 2006.

Kane is fifth on the all-time Premier League scorers list, with 178 goals to date.

Manchester City legend Aguero, who retired from playing last year, is fourth with 184 goals.