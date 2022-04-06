Hope Solo Pictured For First Time Since DWI Arrest As She's Seen Driving Her Family In An ATV

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has been pictured for the first time since she was arrested and charged with DWI.

The 40-year-old was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse, after she allegedly fell asleep in her car in a Walmart parking lot while her children were seated in the back.

She was later released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detainment Center in North Carolina.

Solo posted a statement from her attorney, Rich Nichols, on her Instagram account on Friday.

It read: "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

Solo followed up with a statement of her own on Saturday. It read: "For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you.

"Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible.

"We will be able to share the facts in due time. In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property.

"Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life."

On Monday, the Daily Mail published pictures of Solo driving an ATV on her property in Roaring River.

In the passenger seat of the Kawasaki 4x4 was Solo's husband, former NFL star Jerramy Stevens, while their two-year-old twin children also rode in the front.

Solo is one of US women's soccer's most famous former players.

She represented her country over 200 times and helped the USWNT win Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012. She was also a champion at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.