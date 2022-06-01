Skip to main content

How 30,000 Hungary Fans Have Got Tickets For England Game Despite UEFA Stadium Ban

In July 2021 UEFA ordered Hungary to play their next two home games behind closed doors.

The order came in response to racist abuse from fans and homophobic banners on display during their Euro 2020 group stage matches.

Hungary have hosted four World Cup qualifiers since the order was made but the ban did not apply to those fixtures as they took place under FIFA's jurisdiction, rather than UEFA's.

Saturday's Nations League opener against England is one of the games that must be played under UEFA's definition of behind closed doors.

But despite fans being effectively banned, there could be a crowd of at least 30,000 at the Puskas Arena for the visit of Harry Kane and Co.

UEFA's punishment forbids the sale of tickets and also comes with caps on the number of VIP guests and team delegates that can be given free entry.

But there is no limit on the number of school children than can be invited to attend.

A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021

It is understood that more than 30,000 children aged 14 and under have registered for a free ticket.

For every 10 children present, UEFA allows one accompanying adult.

This will not be the first time a UEFA stadium ban has been circumvented in such a manner.

A crowd of 10,000 children and chaperones cheered on Sparta Prague against Rangers in the Europa League last year when the home team were serving a stadium ban.

Indeed, England are hoping to use the loophole to their own advantage later in June.

England host Italy at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium on June 11 but cannot sell any tickets as a punishment for the crowd disorder witnessed at Wembley before the Euro 2020 final.

However, it is expected that there will only be approximately 2,000 young fans in attendance at Molineux despite the venue's 32,050 capacity.

A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021
