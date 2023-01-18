Huge VAR Change To Be Tested At FIFA Club World Cup

VAR decisions will be explained to fans via the speaker systems at stadiums during the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

The tournament, featuring the likes of Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders and Flamengo, will take place in Tangier and Rabat between February 1 and February 11.

Video referees will explain what is being looked at during VAR reviews and publicly break down the process of how decisions are reached.

Television viewers will also be able to listen to the referees' communications.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the explanations in Morocco will be broadcast in French, English or Arabic.

The move is part of a trial by FIFA.

If the first trial goes well then FIFA will extend it to cover the men's Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May and then the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.