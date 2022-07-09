Skip to main content

Indoor Masters Football 2022: Results And Pictures After Liverpool Beat Man Utd In Final

Masters Football returned with a bang this week as Liverpool won a competitive four-team tournament that also featured Manchester United, Rangers and Celtic.

The indoor six-a-side event, starring former professional players aged 35 and over, used to be an annual affair before being canceled in 2011.

Since then, die-hard fans have campaigned for it to be brought back.

They got their wish as the 2022 Masters Cup took place at Glasgow's Braehead Arena on Friday.

Liverpool were represented by a squad of Sander Westerveld, Jamie Carragher, David Thompson, Steve McManaman, Stewart Downing, Luis Garcia, Jermaine Pennant and Robbie Fowler.

Man United's team included Paul Rachubka, Darren Gibson, Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Wes Brown, John O'Shea and Quinton Fortune.

Top: (left to right) Steve McManaman, Sander Westerveld, Jamie Carragher, Stewart Downing. Bottom: (left to right) Robbie Fowler, Jermaine Pennant, Luis Garcia and David Thompson

David Thompson (left) and Jamie Carragher pictured holding the Masters Cup trophy after winning the tournament with Liverpool in 2022

All four teams played each other in the group stage, with matches lasting 16 minutes, before the top two faced off in the final.

2022 Masters Cup Group Stage Results

Liverpool 6-2 Rangers
Manchester United 2-1 Celtic
Liverpool 2-1 Celtic
Rangers 4-2 Manchester United
Celtic 2-2 Rangers
Manchester United 4-2 Liverpool

2022 Masters Cup Final

Liverpool and United both claimed six points in the group phase and so they met in the final.

United had beaten Liverpool 4-2 in their group game, but Carragher and Co got revenge by winning the final 5-3.

Fowler, Thompson, Pennant, Downing and tournament top scorer Garcia netted in the final as Liverpool won the Masters Cup trophy, which looks strikingly similar to the FA Cup.

