Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Leaves Field Dazed After Sickening Clash With Teammate

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has become the first player to leave a FIFA World Cup game in an official concussion substitution.

The 30-year-old, who holds the world record for the longest throw ever recorded in a soccer match, left the field 20 minutes into Monday's Group B encounter with England.

But Beiranvand arguably should have left much sooner.

It was in the eighth minute that Beiranvand clashed heads with one of Iran's defenders after making a goal-stopping interception with his fingertips.

Beiranvand's nose was badly bloodied but, more worryingly, he looked dazed.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand pictured on the ground after clashing heads with a teammate during his side's 2022 World Cup game against England

Despite this, he was allowed to carry on after the Iran medical staff had conducted their initial tests.

But moments later, Beiranvand himself signaled to the bench that he needed to come off.

Tournament guidelines state that a player should not feature in any game for the next 10 days after suffering from concussion, meaning that Beiranvand's World Cup will now be over unless Iran can qualify for the round of 16.

That looks unlikely after Iran went on to lose Monday's game 6-2.

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas was reporting on the game live for BBC Sport and was adamant that Beiranvand should have been forced to leave the field sooner.

Jenas said during his commentary: "I think this is where the medical team just have to step in and say it's not right. Make the change."

He later added: "If Beyranvand has to miss 10 days for his health and his safety, then so be it. That's why these protocols are in place.

"I don't see how him carrying on is right. This is ridiculous. It's almost as if he's been forced to carry on here.

"It's 2022 and we are having so many discussions about concussion protocols and how it can lead to dementia. This is not ok."

