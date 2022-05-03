Skip to main content

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

Jesse Lingard's brother was very disappointed after Manchester United did not give the midfielder an Old Trafford send off on Monday.

United beat Brentford 3-0 in what was their final home game of the season.

Lingard is set to leave United at the end of June when his contract expires. Therefore, Monday would have been his final appearance in front of the club's home supporters.

But interim manager Ralf Rangnick kept Lingard on the bench for the whole match as the 29-year-old remained an unused substitute.

Lingard joined United at the age of seven in 2000. He later signed his first professional contract in 2011, after helping United's Under 18 team win the FA Youth Cup.

As a senior player, Lingard has won four trophies with United - the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2016, and the EFL Cup and Europa League the following year.

He played a key role in three of those wins too by scoring in the Community Shield, as well as in the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

Jesse Lingard pictured lifting the FA Cup in 2016 after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace in the final

Lingard's contribution for Manchester United deserved more recognition in the eyes of his brother Louie Scott.

Scott took to Instagram on Monday to vent his anger. He wrote: "Twenty years of blood sweat and tears, four domestic trophies, three cup final goals, not even a farewell."

"No wonder it's Conference League next year," he added, in reference to United being on course to miss out on Champions League and Europa League qualification.

Scott then took aim at United's owners, before branding the club's behavior as "classless" for not giving Lingard a "send off".

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales

