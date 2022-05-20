Jesse Marsch Does Not Expect To Be Fired If Leeds United Are Relegated

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch expects to keep his job even if his team lose their Premier League status this weekend.

Marsch will take charge of his 12 game as Leeds manager on Sunday when they travel to Brentford on the final day of the season.

Leeds have lost five of their first 11 matches under Marsch and another defeat would certainly spell relegation.

Even a win might not be enough. Leeds have to claim more points on the final day than rivals Burnley achieve from their home game against Newcastle.

So if Burnley win there will be nothing Leeds can do.

But Marsch sounded positive as he spoke to BBC Sport on Friday.

"I'm still planning to be here even in relegation," he said.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch pictured during his team's 1-1 draw with Brighton last weekend IMAGO/News Images/Mark Cosgrove

"It's a long-term project. The club is committed to me. The connections we have made meshes well together.

"Support from everyone has been amazing, but I am not thinking about the long-term project, only about Sunday and preparing for that."

Marsch signed a contract until June 2025 when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road in late February.

He is the third manager in Premier League history to come from the United States, after Bob Bradley and David Wagner.