Skip to main content

Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Second Youngest World Cup Scorer By Netting Against Iran

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player ever to score for England at a FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham headed in England's opening goal against Iran in Qatar on Monday at the age of 19 years and 145 days.

The former Birmingham starlet found the net with a well-placed header following a cross from Luke Shaw after 35 minutes at Khalifa International Stadium.

England's only World Cup scorer younger than Bellingham was Michael Owen, who netted at France 1998 just 190 days after his 18th birthday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Midfielder Jude Bellingham pictured (center) heading the ball to score England's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Midfielder Jude Bellingham pictured (center) heading the ball to score England's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Bellingham was making his World Cup debut against Iran.

In doing so he became England's third youngest player in World Cup history.

Owen holds that record too, while second on the list of England's youngest World Cup players is the man who assisted Bellingham's goal.

Shaw, now 27, made his World Cup debut back at the 2014 tournament in Brazil when he was aged 18 years and 347 days.

Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

By Robert Summerscales
Midfielder Jude Bellingham pictured (center) heading the ball to score England's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Second Youngest World Cup Scorer By Netting Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand pictured on the ground after clashing heads with a teammate during his side's 2022 World Cup game against England
News

Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Leaves Field Dazed After Sickening Clash With Teammate

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire pictured at a training session in Qatar ahead of England's 2022 World Cup opener against Iran
News

Harry Maguire Starts For England As Gareth Southgate Opts For 4-3-3 System Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured wearing a OneLove captain's armband during England's 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign
News

Harry Kane And Gareth Bale Won't Wear OneLove Armbands Due To FIFA Threats

By Robert Summerscales