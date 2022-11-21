Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Second Youngest World Cup Scorer By Netting Against Iran

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player ever to score for England at a FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham headed in England's opening goal against Iran in Qatar on Monday at the age of 19 years and 145 days.

The former Birmingham starlet found the net with a well-placed header following a cross from Luke Shaw after 35 minutes at Khalifa International Stadium.

England's only World Cup scorer younger than Bellingham was Michael Owen, who netted at France 1998 just 190 days after his 18th birthday.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham pictured (center) heading the ball to score England's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Bellingham was making his World Cup debut against Iran.

In doing so he became England's third youngest player in World Cup history.

Owen holds that record too, while second on the list of England's youngest World Cup players is the man who assisted Bellingham's goal.

Shaw, now 27, made his World Cup debut back at the 2014 tournament in Brazil when he was aged 18 years and 347 days.