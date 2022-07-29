Jules Kounde Explains Why He Chose Barcelona Over Chelsea After €55m Deal Agreed

Jules Kounde was pictured wearing official Barcelona training kit this week after a transfer agreement was struck with Sevilla.

The 23-year-old center-back had also been a top target for Chelsea.

Chelsea had a bid of their own accepted by Sevilla earlier this summer but the player favored a switch to the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Barca's media team, Kounde explained his decision to choose Catalonia over west London, citing Barca boss Xavi Hernandez as a significant factor.

Jules Kounde pictured giving his first interview after agreeing to sign for Barcelona from Sevilla Twitter/@FCBarcelona

"I am very proud and grateful for this opportunity," said Kounde. "I am excited because I am joining a great club with a great team.

"I am looking forward to getting going with the team and giving my best. Sevilla are a great club as well, of course, but Barca represent the next step in my career at every level. I want to compete in all competitions and try to win as much as possible, that is why I am here.

"The coach, Xavi, is one of the big reasons why I am here, too. I spoke with him several times. The way he spoke was captivating. We had some good conversations and we see football in the same way. Now it's a question of coming into the team, settling in and giving my all to have as many minutes as possible and an important role in the side."

Kounde is not the first player to pick Barca over Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea had also been keen to sign Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski before they joined the Xavi revolution.

Barca pinched Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer too after the 26-year-old elected not to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN, the deal to take Kounde to Barca will see Sevilla receive a transfer fee worth €55 million.

Kounde is expected to sign a contract with Barca until 2027.