Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that "there are a lot of similarities" between Darwin Nunez and how Robert Lewandowski was in his younger years.

Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.

Lewandowski scored just eight goals in 33 games during his first season in the Bundesliga.

But he then went on to net more than 300 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund and Bayern Munich over the next 11 seasons.

Robert Lewandowski (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured together in 2014

Nunez, 23, joined Liverpool from Benfica in July and has scored five times in his first 11 Premier League appearances.

Those five goals have come from 45 shots and Nunez has been criticized for his poor conversion rate.

But Klopp is not worried and he is hopeful that Nunez's career can mirror Lewandowski's.

Darwin Nunez pictured playing for Liverpool against West Ham in October 2022

Darwin Nunez pictured during Liverpool's 1-0 win over West Ham earlier this season

"There are a lot of similarities to be honest," Klopp told reporters at a press conference this week.

"I think Lewy would tell the same story. We had shooting sessions where he didn't finish off one.

"We had bets all the time for 10 euros - 'if you score more than 10 times, I will pay you 10; if you don't, you have to pay me'. My pocket was full of money!

"It's all about staying calm. When you see the potential, stay calm."

Liverpool
Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
