Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Fans Not To Come To Anfield If They "Can't Shout And Sing"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told fans that they need to produce "the best 12.30 atmosphere ever" at Saturday's game against Watford.

Watford visit Anfield in the first Premier League game of the weekend.

Saturdays in the Premier League generally begin with one match at 12.30pm UK time, but this will be just the fourth occasion that Liverpool have been involved in such a fixture this season.

Playing in the early game can give a team a chance to pile pressure on their rivals if they claim three points.

However, atmospheres at these matches can often be rather subdued compared to later games, largely because fans have spent less time drinking in the build-up to kickoff.

But Klopp has said fans should "stay at home" if they "can't shout and sing or whatever".

Jurgen Klopp pictured interacting with the crowd at Anfield after Liverpool's win over Brentford in January 2022 IMAGO/Colorsport/Terry Donnelly

Should Liverpool beat Watford, they will go two points above Manchester City at the top of the table, while a draw would see them take first place on goal difference.

City then kickoff their game away at Burnley at 3pm UK time.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, as reported by Yahoo, Klopp said: "It's a good example of how important it is to be top of the league at 14.30 on a Saturday when everyone is playing after… It's not too important.

"Most of the time City play before us, and I couldn't care less what is after that. It's just how well we prepare for the 12.30 kick-off situation, because we face a Watford who won the last game and will be smelling the chance to stay in the league.

"Obviously Watford have a very experienced manager with the way they set up. They are very well organized, with a lot of individual talent. When you watch in the Premier League to analyze, you see they are good here, there, here, but then they don't have many points.

"It's just because of the quality in the league, but individual talent in the group is really good, that's what we need to be aware of.

"But what we need for this game is a sensational atmosphere, the best 12.30 atmosphere ever. Not nervous, not tense… if you can't shout and sing or whatever then stay at home and give your ticket to someone else, please.

"Really, we need all you have."

This will be Liverpool's first game since an international break and Klopp added: "The boys have come back from all over the world, played completely different systems and we have one session to make sure they are reminded on what we do.

"Then we go against a well organized Watford team and we need each voice for that."