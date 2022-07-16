Kalidou Koulibaly Joins Chelsea Six Years After They First Tried To Sign Him

Kalidou Koulibaly is finally a Chelsea player.

The 31-year-old center-back was unveiled as Chelsea's newest summer signing late on Friday night in Las Vegas.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have paid Napoli a €40 million transfer fee and Koulibaly has signed a four-year contract.

"I'm very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea," Koulibaly told chelseafc.com. "It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League."

Chelsea are in Vegas preparing for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Club America at Allegiant Stadium.

Koulibaly is unlikely to play against Club America but he is expected to be a key member of Chelsea's new-look defense this season.

Chelsea had been in need of fresh talent at the back after losing key defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers last month.

Koulibaly has spent the last eight seasons in Italy with Napoli, making over 300 appearances for the Serie A club.

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in May 2022 at the end of his last ever home game for Napoli IMAGO/sportphoto24/Franco Romano

But Chelsea first tried to sign him at the end of his second season in Naples.

Koulibaly explained: "Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn't make it.

"Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

Koulibaly will link up with some familiar faces at Stamford Bridge.

He has regularly played with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Senegal over the past four years, after spending four seasons as teammates with Jorginho at Napoli.

Koulibaly added: "When I spoke to my good friends Edou and Jorginho they made my choice easier so I'm really happy to be with you today."