Karim Benzema On Lionel Messi And Champions League Rule Change

Karim Benzema hailed Lionel Messi as "an outstanding player" ahead of Real Madrid's last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Messi will face Real for the 46th time in his career on Tuesday.

But it will be a new experience for the 34-year-old as all of those previous 45 appearances came in the colors of Barcelona.

Benzema has gone head-to-head with Messi many times before in Clasicos and the Real striker clearly has a lot of respect for him.

Messi has only scored twice for PSG in Ligue 1 this season, but Benzema is still very wary of the forward, who has netted five goals in five Champions League games for PSG.

"I think that he's an outstanding player and people in France are expecting more goals from him," said Benzema, as quoted by Real's English website, as he spoke to the media on Monday.

"He knows a lot about football and I've played against him many times when he was at Barcelona.

"When it comes to talking about Messi, the conversation has to revolve around football”.

Karim Benzema pictured warming up for Real Madrid's game against Elche in January 2022

Karim Benzema has not played for Real Madrid since January 23 because of an injury

Benzema also suggested that he should be available to face Messi and Co despite being out of action since January 23 with a hamstring injury.

Tuesday's game in Paris will be one of the first Champions League knockout matches where the away goals rule is not in operation, after it was scrapped by UEFA at the start of the season.

But Benzema is still expecting Real to be offensive in Paris despite a 0-0 draw being a much better result for away sides than it would have been 12 months ago.

"It doesn't change anything for me," Benzema replied after being asked about the away goals rule.

"We're here to put in a great performance, will have to be 100% out there and show what we're capable of.

"The most important thing is that we focus on our game, try to score goals and win the game”.

Karim Benzema On Lionel Messi And Champions League Rule Change

