Karim Benzema Retires From International Soccer After 97-Game France Career

Karim Benzema has announced his decision to retire from international soccer on his 35th birthday.

The Real Madrid striker, who is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, played 97 games for France between 2007 and 2022.

Benzema scored 37 goals in those 97 games, placing him fifth on the list of all-time leading scorers for the men's French national team.

But Benzema did not feature at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was called up by coach Didier Deschamps for the tournament but suffered a thigh injury in training before flying back to Real Madrid.

Benzema returned to fitness while in Madrid, sparking suggestions that Deschamps might recall him to feature in Sunday's final against Argentina.

But Benzema did not return to Qatar for the final.

Less than 24 hours after watching his teammates lose to Argentina 4-2 in a penalty shootout, Benzema issued a statement on Twitter.

Translated from French, it read: "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."

Benzema scored his first international goal for France in a 1-0 friendly win over Austria at the Stade de France in March 2007.

His last ever international goal also came at the Stade de France, in a 2-1 loss to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League in June.