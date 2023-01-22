Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

Karim Benzema scored the 228th goal of his La Liga career on Sunday night as Real Madrid won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Benzema fired Real ahead midway through the first half with an excellent curling strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Toni Kroos later made sure of the victory with a powerful effort from 19 yards in the 90th minute.

Real's win saw them stay three points behind Barcelona after La Liga's leaders had beaten Getafe 1-0 elsewhere on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Benzema's goal saw him move level with club legend Raul Gonzalez on Real Madrid's list of leading scorers in La Liga.

Benzema had been level with Alfredo Di Stefano on 227 La Liga goals before Sunday's game.

The 35-year-old Frenchman is now joint-second with Raul, 83 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023 IMAGO/Marca/Ricardo Larreina

Benzema's 228 goals have come in 425 La Liga games, while Ronaldo netted his 311 goals in just 292 matches.

Ronaldo is Real's all-time top scorer in La Liga but the competition's overall leading marksman is Lionel Messi.

Messi scored 474 goals in 520 games for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.