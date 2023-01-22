Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

Karim Benzema scored the 228th goal of his La Liga career on Sunday night as Real Madrid won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Benzema fired Real ahead midway through the first half with an excellent curling strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Toni Kroos later made sure of the victory with a powerful effort from 19 yards in the 90th minute.

Real's win saw them stay three points behind Barcelona after La Liga's leaders had beaten Getafe 1-0 elsewhere on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Benzema's goal saw him move level with club legend Raul Gonzalez on Real Madrid's list of leading scorers in La Liga.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benzema had been level with Alfredo Di Stefano on 227 La Liga goals before Sunday's game.

The 35-year-old Frenchman is now joint-second with Raul, 83 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023

Benzema's 228 goals have come in 425 La Liga games, while Ronaldo netted his 311 goals in just 292 matches.

Ronaldo is Real's all-time top scorer in La Liga but the competition's overall leading marksman is Lionel Messi.

Messi scored 474 goals in 520 games for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

In This Article (2)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023
News

Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
News

Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating one of his two goals during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
Watch

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Watch All The Goals From Premier League Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023
News

Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Confirmed As Al Nassr Captain Ahead Of Saudi Pro League Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Sebastian Haller's boots pictured before his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2023
News

Sebastian Haller Makes Bundesliga Debut For Dortmund In Seven-Goal Thriller Six Months After Cancer Diagnosis

By Robert Summerscales
An 18-year-old Erling Haaland pictured in 2019 at the U-20 World Cup during a game for Norway against Honduras in which he scored NINE goals
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score NINE Goals In One Game

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves in January 2023
News

Premier League Golden Boot Record On Track To Be Smashed By Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured after scoring his 23rd Premier League goal for Manchester City in January 2023
News

Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Takes Him To 25 EPL Goals As Man City Beat Wolves

By Robert Summerscales