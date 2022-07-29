Skip to main content

KSI And Logan Paul Link Up With Arsenal As Club Announce PRIME As "Official Hydration Partner"

Former YouTube rivals KSI And Logan Paul have linked up with Arsenal.

The duo founded a drink called PRIME in January and less than a year later it has been announced as Arsenal's "official hydration partner".

PRIME will be sold at Arsenal's home matches at the Emirates Stadium starting this weekend.

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, was born in Watford, England and has been an Arsenal fan for more than 20 years.

Paul is less familiar with the Gunners or the sport of soccer in general.

Between them, KSI and Paul have more than 70 million YouTube subscribers.

They began their relationship as rivals, leading to them facing each other in two boxing fights.

After their amateur fight in 2018 was declared a draw, both turned professional for a rematch in 2019, which KSI won via a split decision.

But that feud is now over and, as business partners, they are excited about their partnership with the Gunners.

PRIME co-founder KSI told Arsenal.com: "Honestly, I can't believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine.

"From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it's a dream come true and I'm still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I'm so glad it's with the team I support."

Juliet Slot, who is Arsenal's chief commercial officer, added: "We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting and forward-thinking brands. PRIME falls comfortably into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture."

Arsenal are the most discussed Premier League club on YouTube, largely due to the rise of AFTV - a fans' video channel formally called Arsenal Fan TV.

KSI and Logan Paul pose with an Arsenal shirt after their drink "PRIME" was named in July 2022 as the EPL club's "official hydration partner"
