Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

Kurt Zouma avoided jail as he was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two offenses under the Animal Welfare Act.

West Ham United center-back Zouma, 27, appeared in a viral video earlier this year in which he was seen kicking and hitting one of his pet cats.

After a case was brought against him by the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Zouma was charged with and admitted to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The top end of punishments for such crimes can be custodial sentences but Zouma will not serve jail time.

Instead, he must complete 180 hours of unpaid community service. He has also been banned from keeping cats for five years.

Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for abusing his pet cat IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Tayfun Salci

The bengal cat that was seen being hit and kicked by Zouma in the video earlier this year had already been taken into care by the RSPCA.

Zouma's brother Yoan - who is a soccer player for Dagenham and Redbridge - was also sentenced on Wednesday.

Yoan had pleaded guilty to one count of aiding, abetting, counseling or procuring his older sibling to commit an offense.

The 24-year-old had filmed the video of Zouma abusing the cat and later shared it via social media.

Yoan must carry out 140 hours of community service.