Skip to main content

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

Kurt Zouma avoided jail as he was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two offenses under the Animal Welfare Act.

West Ham United center-back Zouma, 27, appeared in a viral video earlier this year in which he was seen kicking and hitting one of his pet cats.

After a case was brought against him by the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Zouma was charged with and admitted to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The top end of punishments for such crimes can be custodial sentences but Zouma will not serve jail time.

Instead, he must complete 180 hours of unpaid community service. He has also been banned from keeping cats for five years.

Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse

Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for abusing his pet cat

The bengal cat that was seen being hit and kicked by Zouma in the video earlier this year had already been taken into care by the RSPCA.

Zouma's brother Yoan - who is a soccer player for Dagenham and Redbridge - was also sentenced on Wednesday.

Yoan had pleaded guilty to one count of aiding, abetting, counseling or procuring his older sibling to commit an offense.

The 24-year-old had filmed the video of Zouma abusing the cat and later shared it via social media.

Yoan must carry out 140 hours of community service.

Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse
News

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

By Robert Summerscales21 seconds ago
A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021
News

How 30,000 Hungary Fans Have Got Tickets For England Game Despite UEFA Stadium Ban

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in action against Reims in January 2022 - his first game for PSG after testing positive for COVID
News

Lionel Messi Explains How COVID Affected His Performance During First Season At PSG

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
A general view of the UEFA Nations League trophy
News

UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Fixtures: All Dates For League A Plus Format Info And Sorting Rules

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Ivan Perisic points to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan
News

Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured entering the Bernabeu stadium for Real Madrid's Champions League party after the 2022 final
Watch

Real Madrid Fans Cheer Gareth Bale As Five-Time Champions League Winner Waves Goodbye

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pictured attending his club's final game of the 2021/22 season
Features

Tottenham's Early Transfer Moves Suggest Daniel Levy May Be Trying A New Approach

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
The Chelsea emblem pictured outside Stamford Bridge in 2022
News

Chelsea Now Permitted To Sign And Sell Players In Summer Transfer Window After Takeover

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Takeover Completed As Roman Abramovich's 19 Years As Owner Ends

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022