Kurt Zouma Update: Cats Taken Away, Police Investigation And Watford Fan Chants

Kurt Zouma has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

"We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care," read a tweet from the RSPCA's official social media team on Wednesday afternoon.

The move came less than two days after The Sun published footage of West Ham United defender Zouma kicking and slapping one of the animals in his home.

The Sun first published the video, believed to have been taken from Zouma's brother's Snapchat account, on Monday night.

West Ham released a statement on Tuesday afternoon which read: "West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

Zouma also issued a statement on Tuesday in which he apologized but insisted the attacks had been "an isolated incident" and that the two "loved and cherished" pets were "perfectly fine and healthy".

Despite West Ham's condemnation, Zouma was selected to play in Tuesday's Premier League game against Watford. The decision caused widespread shock but Zouma completed the full 90 minutes as West Ham won 1-0.

He was routinely jeered by visiting Watford fans at the London Stadium. At one point in the game Zouma appeared to be in pain after falling to the floor. Watford supporters responded with cries of: "That's how your cat feels!"

West Ham manager David Moyes attempted to justify his decision to start Zouma by claiming it had been purely based on his footballing ability.

Moyes told talkSPORT: "I always felt I had to try and separate them and let the club do their side and I’ll do my side which is the football side. I think you are talking to one of the most disciplinary managers there is."

Kurt Zouma, pictured holding his ankle, played the full game as West Ham beat Watford 1-0 IMAGO/Shaun Brooks

But Moyes added: "I'm really disappointed, and the club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.

"I'm a big animal lover and it's something that will have affected a lot of people.

"I was completely disappointed with what I saw and what I was told, but my job was to try and find a way to get a win for West Ham. Some people will be disappointed and I understand that.

"I'm someone who cares a lot about my dogs and my horses. The club are dealing with it as you well know."

The police could soon be dealing with Zouma too.

On Tuesday it was reported by Sky Sports that London's Metropolitan Police force would not be investigating the cat video.

However, a day later the Daily Mail confirmed that Essex Police were now "making urgent enquiries".