Kylian Mbappe Announces Arrival In Spain As PSG Star Is Tipped To Be Fit To Face Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to announce his arrival in Spain on Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours before Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid, Mbappe shared multiple pictures of himself at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe captioned the post with a Spanish flag, a pushpin emoji and "@championsleague".

Earlier on Tuesday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he expected Mbappe to be fit to face Real.

Idrissa Gueye had stood on Mbappe's foot in training on Monday but an MRI scan showed no fracture.

Pochettino told reporters, as reported by Yahoo: "We talked, he's fine.

"At the time, he was crying out and he was in pain. But he could walk easily two hours later. I hope he can train well after the press conference."

Mbappe did indeed train with his teammates after Pochettino spoke to the media.

The 23-year-old looked in good shape as he took part in a light fitness session and a passing drill.

PSG players pictured training at the Bernabeu a day before their Champions League last 16 second leg with Real Madrid

PSG players pictured training at the Bernabeu a day before their game with Real Madrid

PSG go into Wednesday's second leg 1-0 up after Mbappe scored a late winner in the first leg in Paris.

This will not be Mbappe's first game at the Bernabeu. He scored there in a 2-2 draw in the 2019/20 UCL group stage, after being on the losing side in 2018 when Real won 3-1.

Mbappe has under four months left on his current at PSG and a summer move to Real has been widely mooted.

But Pochettino is not worried that transfer rumors will affect Mbappe on the pitch.

"He is mature even if he is young," Pochettino added. "I don't doubt Kylian. He won't change his way of playing because of what's happening on the outside."

Kylian Mbappe pictured at the Bernabeu on the eve of Real Madrid vs PSG

Kylian Mbappe is expected to start for PSG against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Kylian Mbappe pictured at the Bernabeu on the eve of Real Madrid vs PSG
